Typescript - Learn the fundamentals
Hello and welcome to the course! In this intermediate course on Typescript. By the end of this course, you will have worked with all the main Typescript types, both simple and advanced. You will have written Typescript code and compiled it using the command line. You will also get experience writing classes in Typescript to understand the way Typescript implements OOP. Finally you will restructure your files to represent a real-world setup In this course, we are going to focus on the following learning objectives: - Understand what Typescript is and why companies use it - Learn all of the basic types and use them, eg, strings, numbers arrays etc - Learn advanced types and use them, eg, enums and interfaces etc - Write classes and understand OOP principles in Typescript - Restructure our project files for real-world dev example By the end of this course you will be comfortable to start using Typescript on real projects
by JTApr 25, 2021
Nice course on TypeScript. Covered all the basics.
by VSOct 10, 2021
It's a wonderful course to jump start with TypeScript provided you have a basic under standing of JavaScript.
by RSJan 21, 2021
Generally ok, but has some minor technical issues (like background noises and some small mistakes in code)
by LJDec 3, 2020
The course was all that I was expecting and the lecturer is so good at explaining!
