Typescript - Learn the fundamentals

4.5
stars

56 ratings

14 reviews

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Containerize a full-stack NodeJS app in Docker

Deploy your app to a remote server

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Hello and welcome to the course! In this intermediate course on Typescript. By the end of this course, you will have worked with all the main Typescript types, both simple and advanced. You will have written Typescript code and compiled it using the command line. You will also get experience writing classes in Typescript to understand the way Typescript implements OOP. Finally you will restructure your files to represent a real-world setup In this course, we are going to focus on the following learning objectives: - Understand what Typescript is and why companies use it - Learn all of the basic types and use them, eg, strings, numbers arrays etc - Learn advanced types and use them, eg, enums and interfaces etc - Write classes and understand OOP principles in Typescript - Restructure our project files for real-world dev example By the end of this course you will be comfortable to start using Typescript on real projects

  1. Task 1: Run docker-compose up to demonstrate our app

  2. Task 2: Start writing our first Dockerfile and review NodeJS code

  3. Task 3: Rewire our dockerfile for real-world efficiency in development cycle

  4. Task 4: Set a working directory inside our application container

  5. Task 5: Begin writing our docker-compose file

  6. Task 6: Configure our code for our db configuration

  7. Task 7: Practise with some basic debugging commands

  8. Task 8: Deploy our app to a remote server

