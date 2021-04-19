SARS-CoV-2 Protein Modeling and Drug Docking
57 ratings
Learn homology modeling and drug docking
Model protein structures from sequence data
Perform molecular docking of drugs against protein molecules
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will construct a 3D structure of a SARS-CoV-2 protein sequence using homology modeling and perform molecular docking of drugs against this protein molecule and infer protein-drug interaction. We will accomplish it in by completing each task in the project which includes - Model protein structures from sequence data - Process proteins and ligands for docking procedure - Molecular docking of drugs against protein molecules Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Bioinformatics
Drug docking
Protein modeling
Protein visualisation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to homology modeling and drug docking
Model protein structures from sequence data
Process proteins and ligands for docking procedure
Create grids and write configuration files for docking
Molecular docking of drugs against protein molecules
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MGJun 25, 2021
I find this useful for my study. I am still new and the explanations are great for beginners
by KKJul 18, 2021
Great, love it. I just need to download the materials to do the project of my own.
by IIApr 19, 2021
Good introduction for protein modeling and drug docking
by SJJan 2, 2022
Thank you for the helpful tutorial! This will be very useful for my PhD project which has a drug discovery component.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
