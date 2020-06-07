Save, Load and Export Models with Keras

In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn to save, load and export models with Keras.

Learn to save model checkpoints during training.

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1 hour long project based course, you will learn to save, load and restore models with Keras. In Keras, we can save just the model weights, or we can save weights along with the entire model architecture. We can also export the models to TensorFlow's Saved Mode format which is very useful when serving a model in production, and we can load models from the Saved Model format back in Keras as well. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, and basics of neural networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

  • Data Science

  • Deep Learning

  • Machine Learning

  • Tensorflow

  • keras

  1. Create a function to return model instances

  2. Data Processing

  3. Keras model checkpoint callback

  4. Create and evaluate a new model instance

  5. Explore the save weights and the save function on model instances

  6. Use the save weights and the save functions to export to and import from the Saved Model format

