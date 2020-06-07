Save, Load and Export Models with Keras
Learn to save, load and export models with Keras.
Learn to save model checkpoints during training.
In this 1 hour long project based course, you will learn to save, load and restore models with Keras. In Keras, we can save just the model weights, or we can save weights along with the entire model architecture. We can also export the models to TensorFlow's Saved Mode format which is very useful when serving a model in production, and we can load models from the Saved Model format back in Keras as well. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, and basics of neural networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a function to return model instances
Data Processing
Keras model checkpoint callback
Create and evaluate a new model instance
Explore the save weights and the save function on model instances
Use the save weights and the save functions to export to and import from the Saved Model format
by RRJun 7, 2020
I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
