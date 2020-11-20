Scheduling Selenium TestNG tests via Jenkins CI/CD tool
40 ratings
1,906 already enrolled
Fetching code from SCM like GIT using Jenkins
Executing Selenium and TestNG tests using Jenkins
Scheduling tasks using Jenkins
Selenium is one of the most widely used test automation tools for UI functional testing. The maximum ROI of test automation comes from its frequent execution either as a part of the CI/CD pipeline or running them often Jenkins is one of the most widely used DevOps tools used in automating the complete life cycle of Continuous Integration, Delivery, and Deployment. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn concepts like creating a job in Jenkins, fetching code from source code management tool like GitHub, executing and scheduling Selenium and TestNG tests. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
CI/CD
maven tests
Selenium
Jenkins (Software)
Continuous Testing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding CI/CD and Setting up a Jenkins job
Fetching code from GIT repository via Jenkins
Running Selenium tests via command line
Running Selenium tests via Jenkins
Scheduling Selenium tests via Jenkins
