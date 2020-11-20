Selenium Grid - Running Selenium tests in parallel
Selenium Grid configuration using CLI
Selenium Grid configuration using JSON config file
Running Selenium tests in parallel on multiple browser and multiple nodes
“Selenium automates browser” That’s it! What you do with this power, is up to you! Selenium Grid is one of the components of Selenium which allows users to run tests in parallel on multiple browsers, multiple operating systems, and machines. Running Tests in parallel reduce the time and cost of execution of tests and results in better ROI. Through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts like Setting up Selenium Grid hub and node network and running Selenium tests parallelly on multiple browsers.
Functional Testing
Software Testing
selenium grid
Selenium
Test Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Selenium Grid Setup – Running Node and Hub
Running Selenium tests via Selenium Grid on chrome browsers
Running Selenium tests via Selenium Grid on multiple browsers
Selenium Grid configuration using JSON file
Running Selenium Tests parallelly on multiple browsers via Selenium Grid driven by testng.xml
