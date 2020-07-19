Set up Google Analytics for a single page website
Set up Google Analytics for Single Page Websites and Web Apps
Set up events and goals
Navigate the reports and personalize them with userID specific information
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up Google Analytics for web sites and particularly for single-page web applications/websites. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an Analytics account and start collecting data
Generate pageviews and track the user movements on the SPA
Gain an overview of the reports and how to use Analytics
Create events in Analytics
Set up Goals and Conversions
Set up USER ID tracking
by SAJul 19, 2020
The class and Hands on practice was a greate time i actually likes this type of classes
by MROct 1, 2020
For beginners, maybe there are no problem to understanding this project but if you start to learning progamming and building of single-landed page this will be fits for you. Big thanks to lecturer!
by ORSep 22, 2020
Short, Concise and informative course. I was able to learn the important stuff that I needed in a short time.
