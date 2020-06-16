Siamese Network with Triplet Loss in Keras
Implement a Siamese Network.
Implement a Triplet Loss function.
Train a Siamese Network with Triplet Loss.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to implement a Triplet Loss function, create a Siamese Network, and train the network with the Triplet Loss function. With this training process, the network will learn to produce Embedding of different classes from a given dataset in a way that Embedding of examples from different classes will start to move away from each other in the vector space. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python, Keras, Neural Networks. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
siamese network
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
triplet loss
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding the Approach
Importing the Data
Plotting the Examples
Batch of Triplets
Embedding Model
Siamese Network
Triplet Loss
Data Generator
Model Training
by AGJun 16, 2020
I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.
by MKDec 3, 2021
Great introductory course. Would have given 5 if the dataset was a little more complex and a real-world use case was covered.
by NBAug 2, 2020
worth enrolling!! checkout in detail about this project even after completion
