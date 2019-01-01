SQL Window Functions for Analytics
11 ratings
Understand how SQL window functions work and how to use them
Manipulate data in tables using SQL SELECT statements together with window functions
Use different SQL windows to get database insights
11 ratings
Understand how SQL window functions work and how to use them
Manipulate data in tables using SQL SELECT statements together with window functions
Use different SQL windows to get database insights
Welcome to this project-based course SQL Window Functions for Analytics. This is a hands-on project that will help SQL users use window functions extensively for database insights. In this project, you will learn how to explore and query the project-db database extensively. We will start this hands-on project by retrieving the data in the table in the database. By the end of this 2-hour-and-a-half-long project, you will be able to use different window functions to retrieve the desired result from a database. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL window functions like ROW_NUMBER(), RANK(), DENSE_RANK(), NTILE(), and LAST_VALUE() to manipulate data in the project-db database. Also, we will consider how to use aggregate window functions. These window functions will be used together with the OVER() clause to query this database. By extension, we will use grouping functions like GROUPING SETS(), ROLLUP(), and CUBE() to retrieve sublevel and grand totals.
Data Manipulation
CTE
Subqueries
Postgresql
Window Function
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
Window Functions - Refresher
Ranking
Paging: NTILE()
Aggregate Window Functions - Part One
Aggregate Window Functions - Part Two
Window Frames - Part One
Window Frames - Part Two
GROUPING SETS(), ROLLUP(), & CUBE()
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.