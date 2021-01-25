Create Student Books with Book Creator
Create learing stories to engage your students in any subject.
Use Book Creator to turn your students into published authors.
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Book Creator to make student writing come to life. With Book Creator’s tools, you can create interactive stories, digital portfolios, research journals, instruction manuals, comic adventures, and more. Regardless of your students age or the subject they are learning, your students can demonstrate their understanding through Book Creator. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are confident in how to use Book Creator to help your students succeed.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Book Creator.
Add a cover to your book
Add text to your book.
Add images to your book.
Use Book Creator for collaboration and student learning.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
