Setting Up a Digital Library with EPIC
Create a digital classroom library with EPIC
Use EPIC to assign and track reading progress
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a digital library for students that will connect them to over 40,000 digital books while giving teachers the ability to assign books to students and view student progress. EPIC is an invaluable tool for the tech-connected classroom. Whether used in the classroom, for virtual learning, or at home, EPIC allows all children to have access to quality books, audiobooks, and videos to encourage their love of reading. If you are looking for ways to motivate young readers or ensure that access to books is never a problem for growing readers, join me as we learn how to use EPIC to help all students succeed. *You will need a free EPIC account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with EPIC
Add students to EPIC and adjust classroom settings.
Use the student dashboard.
Build and organize your EPIC library.
Create assignments for students.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SAApr 17, 2021
This course is just right. I enjoyed every bit of the sessions.
by FBSep 21, 2020
This is a great course for school librarians, grade school teachers, and parents who wish to instill a reading habit to their children.
by MAApr 19, 2021
Digital library is useful to the students & staff. In this library material should be digital forms only.we can read and take print also.
