Creating a Student Profile in Google Docs
49 ratings
1,911 already enrolled
Create an individualized Student Profile to differentiate instruction based on need
Understand how to document student strengths and needs to support student growth
49 ratings
1,911 already enrolled
Create an individualized Student Profile to differentiate instruction based on need
Understand how to document student strengths and needs to support student growth
By the end of this project, you will have created a Student Profile in Google Docs that will allow you identify student needs and differentiate instruction. We will work together to learn how to use Google Docs as we create a Student Profile template and complete it for a particular student you have in mind. You will be provided with additional resources that will help improve your teaching practice through identification of students needs and ensuring that the appropriate accommodations are put in place to support their academic growth. Teaching is constantly changing. More than ever, it is essential that all teachers have a thorough understanding of the different needs present in their classroom. Once each student is more deeply understood, learning plans can be created to ensure that their school year is successful. This project will further equip you to meet the needs of your students. *You will need a free Google account for this project.
Teaching
digital tools
elementary education
customizing learning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Google Docs.
Set up a Student Profile template that will work for any student.
Understand and document student strengths and needs.
Identify and document accommodations for student success.
Use additional resources to support student growth.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ABNov 18, 2020
Thank you very much. Creating a student profile is a very helpful to us teachers.
by RBSep 6, 2020
I have learned more than what I expected to learn. Thank You so much.
by CWSep 19, 2020
It was perfect to take this training. I love this course well explained. Thank You
by MBSep 3, 2020
The learning I got from this course helps me understand better how to profile students and be able to identify exactly how could I better serve my students.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.