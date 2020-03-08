Predicting House Prices with Regression using TensorFlow
Create, train, and evaluate a neural network in TensorFlow.
Solve regression problems with neural networks.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of using Keras with TensorFlow as its backend and you will learn to use it to solve a basic regression problem. By the end of this project, you will have created, trained, and evaluated a neural network model that, after the training, will be able to predict house prices with a high degree of accuracy. Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Artificial Neural Network
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Data normalization
Train and Test split
Create a neural network model
Train the model to fit the dataset
Evaluate the model
Visualize the predictions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MAMar 8, 2020
Super Exciting Hands on Project Training. Everyone who want to learn data science this course is very helpful.
by PRJun 21, 2020
An excellent guided project for everyone who wants to learn the basics of TensorFlow
by DKApr 25, 2020
I am new to world of ML/AI and but have been polynomial regression models for over 2 years in my research. This course was just the right applied exposure I needed in ML regression.
by UKJun 22, 2020
Short, but clear and right to the target, I hope I could find some other GPs for TF tasks other than Regression. Thanks
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
