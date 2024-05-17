In this project, learners will gain the skill of building and evaluating machine learning models using TensorFlow Decision Forests to accurately classify penguin species based on physical measurements. They will construct a comprehensive machine learning model under the guidance of the instructor. Learners will master specific skills including data preprocessing and cleaning, feature selection and importance analysis, and model evaluation using performance metrics. These skills will enable learners to handle real-world data challenges effectively. The benefit of taking this project is that it provides practical, hands-on experience in applying machine learning techniques to a real-world dataset, enhancing learners' ability to develop accurate and reliable models for ecological and conservation purposes. This project is suitable for TensorFlow beginners with a decent Python background, including knowledge of classes, functions, and some experience with pandas or numpy. While conceptual knowledge related to decision trees and random forests would be helpful, it is not required.
TensorFlow Prediction: Identify Penguin Species
Transform a dataset into TensorFlow-compatible format for optimized training and testing within TensorFlow environments.
Train a TensorFlow Decision Forest Model.
Evaluate a TensorFlow Decision Forest Model using standard metrics and data splits.
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install TensorFlow Decision Forests
Load and Transform the Penguins Dataset
Split Data into Test and Training Datasets and Prepare Data for TensorFlow
Train and Evaluate Random Forest Model
Evaluate TensorFlow Random Forest Model Against Test Data
Need Python programming (functions, loops), Pandas dataframes. Machine learning background (training procedure, random forests) would be nice to have
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
