Transfer Learning for NLP with TensorFlow Hub
Perform transfer learning to fine-tune models on real-world text data
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This is a hands-on project on transfer learning for natural language processing with TensorFlow and TF Hub. By the time you complete this project, you will be able to use pre-trained NLP text embedding models from TensorFlow Hub, perform transfer learning to fine-tune models on real-world data, build and evaluate multiple models for text classification with TensorFlow, and visualize model performance metrics with Tensorboard. Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be competent in the Python programming language, be familiar with deep learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), and have trained models with TensorFlow or and its Keras API. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
It is assumed that are competent in Python programming and have prior experience with building deep learning NLP models with TensorFlow or Keras
Natural Language Processing
Deep Learning
Inductive Transfer
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Project Overview
Setup your TensorFlow and Colab GPU Runtime
Download and Import the Quora Insincere Questions Dataset
TensorFlow Hub for Natural Language Processing
Define Function to Build Models
Compile Models
Train Various Text Classification Models
Compare Accuracy and Loss Curves
Fine-tune Model from TF Hub
Train Bigger Models and Visualize Metrics with TensorBoard
by DMApr 6, 2021
The explanation was really good, and now, I find it so simple to use TF Hub. Thanks a lot!
by AQNov 20, 2021
This is an amazing tutorial for me as I am learning technologies of AI in various techniques. Found this very helpful and clear instruction given by the tutor.
by RMAug 8, 2021
Highly recommended for those who want to gain upper hand in NLP tasks through modern transfer learning techniques
by JBSep 30, 2020
Nice project ... Make a tutorial for neural style transfer with different type of GAN...
