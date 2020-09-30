Transfer Learning for NLP with TensorFlow Hub

4.8
stars

124 ratings

16 reviews

Offered By

5,445 already enrolled

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Use pre-trained NLP text embedding models from TensorFlow Hub

Perform transfer learning to fine-tune models on real-world text data

Visualize model performance metrics with TensorBoard

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1.5 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This is a hands-on project on transfer learning for natural language processing with TensorFlow and TF Hub. By the time you complete this project, you will be able to use pre-trained NLP text embedding models from TensorFlow Hub, perform transfer learning to fine-tune models on real-world data, build and evaluate multiple models for text classification with TensorFlow, and visualize model performance metrics with Tensorboard. Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be competent in the Python programming language, be familiar with deep learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), and have trained models with TensorFlow or and its Keras API. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

It is assumed that are competent in Python programming and have prior experience with building deep learning NLP models with TensorFlow or Keras

Skills you will develop

  • Natural Language Processing

  • Deep Learning

  • Inductive Transfer

  • Machine Learning

  • Tensorflow

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Project Overview

  2. Setup your TensorFlow and Colab GPU Runtime

  3. Download and Import the Quora Insincere Questions Dataset

  4. TensorFlow Hub for Natural Language Processing

  5. Define Function to Build Models

  6. Compile Models

  7. Train Various Text Classification Models

  8. Compare Accuracy and Loss Curves

  9. Fine-tune Model from TF Hub

  10. Train Bigger Models and Visualize Metrics with TensorBoard

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TRANSFER LEARNING FOR NLP WITH TENSORFLOW HUB

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder