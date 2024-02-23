DeepLearning.AI
Understanding and Applying Text Embeddings
Understanding and Applying Text Embeddings

Andrew Ng
Nikita Namjoshi

What you'll learn

  • Apply text embeddings for tasks such as classification, clustering, and outlier detection.

  • Modify the text generation behavior of an LLM by adjusting the parameters temperature, top-k, and top-p.

  • Apply the open source ScaNN (Scalable Nearest Neighbors) library for efficient semantic search.

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

About this project

Andrew Ng

DeepLearning.AI
Nikita Namjoshi
DeepLearning.AI
How you'll learn

  • Hands-on, project-based learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks with step-by-step instructions.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a cloud environment.

  • Available only on desktop

    This project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

