Using DAX throughout PowerBI to create robust data scenarios

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Create calculated columns, measures, and table

Display DAX measures using appropriate visuals

2 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

If you don't use Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) Language, you will miss out on 95% of Power BI's potential as a fantastic analytical tool, and the journey to becoming a DAX master starts with the right step. This project-based course, "Using DAX throughout Power BI to create robust data scenarios," is intended for novice data analysts willing to advance their knowledge and skills. This 2-hour project-based course will teach you how to create columns, measures, and tables using DAX codes while understanding the importance of context in DAX formulas. Finally, we'll round off the course by introducing time-intelligence functions and show you how to use Quick Measures to create complex DAX code. This course is structured in a systematic way and very practical, where you get an option to practice as you progress. This project-based course is a beginner-level course in Power BI. Therefore, you should be familiar with the Power BI interface to get the most out of this project. Please join me on this beautiful ride! Let's take the first step in your DAX mastery journey!

Skills you will develop

  • DAX

  • Data Analysis

  • Data Visualization (DataViz)

  • power bi

  • Software Visualization

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Getting Started with DAX

  2. Create calculated columns and measures

  3. Building Power BI reports using context in DAX

  4. (Optional) Practice Activity

  5. Using Iterator and the CALCULATE functions to create measures

  6. Writing efficient DAX codes using Variables

  7. (Optional) Practice Activity

  8. Creating a date table

  9. Using FORMAT to add columns to Date table

  10. Writing time intelligence formulas: PREVIOUSMONTH()

  11. (Optional) Practice Activity

  12. Wrap Up: Calculate Month on Month Variance using Quick Measures

  13. (Optional) Cumulative Challenge

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder