Create a Web Link Preview with VueJS Components
The fundamentals of VueJS components
Create a reusable VueJS component
Communications between components and parent
One of the strengths of VueJS is the being able to leverage numerous third party reusable components. In this project, you will learn how to create a reusable VueJS component yourself and take a more object oriented development approach. Basic HTML, DOM, JavaScript, and VueJS required as prerequisites. If you are new to VueJS, completing my other guided project “Write a University Index Web App with VueJS” is highly recommended.
Computer Programming
JavaScript
vuejs
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and preview
Dive in and create a basic VueJS component that looks like the embedded solution
Pass data into components as props
Move the generation logics to the new component and add a watcher to trigger it
Use component to parent communication to hide the text web link when the preview is done
Remove the old code and see how much nicer it is
