Wie erstellen Sie einen Facebook-Geschäftsführer
Améliorer votre publication par testez et expérimentez.
Changer certains composants de votre publication boostée.
Modifier la publicité sur facebook.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Améliorer votre publication par testez et expérimentez.
Changer certains composants de votre publication boostée.
Modifier la publicité sur facebook.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In diesem geführten Projekt, werden Sie ( 3 lernziele ) lernen. Erfahren Sie alles über das Erstellen eines Geschäftskontos, erfahren Sie mehr über die Verwendung des Facebook-Geschäftsmanagerkontos Schritt für Schritt und hinzufügen von Unternehmensseiten zu Ihrem Business-Manager-Konto und Zuweisen von Personen für Vermögenswerte. Am ende dieses Projekts haben Sie gelernt, wie Sie einen Facebook Geschäftsführer Konto erstellen könnon und Sie es einfach benutzen.
Grundkenntnisse über Facebook sind hilfreich, aber nicht notwendig, um den Inhalt dieses Projekts zu verstehen
Content Creation
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Content Marketing
Social Work
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Ein Facebook-Profil erstellen
Ein Facebook-Geschäftsseite erstellen
Ein Facebook Geschäftsführer erstellen
Eine Übersicht über die wichtigsten Dashboard-Funktionen von Facebook Business Manager
Verlinkung von Facebook Geschäftsseite und zuweisung entsprechender Zugriffsrechte im Facebook Geschäftsführer
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.