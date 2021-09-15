Working with BigQuery
42 ratings
1,821 already enrolled
Write Queries to analyze big data
Visualize query results with data studio
save, create report and share your work
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project, you will learn about working with Google's BigQuery which is allows easily work with and query massive datasets without worrying about time wasting or having the right infrastructure to analyze that data quickly. You will learn how to use big query to collect your data, query it with SQL and even do quick visualizations on it.
some SQL knowledge but not necessary to conclude the Guided Project
Big Data
Bigquery
Data Visualization (DataViz)
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview - Working with BigQuery
Navigation and Getting your data into BigQuery
Running SQL Queries with BigQuery
Visualizing Big Data with BigQuery
Saving reports, sharing and wrap-up.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MSApr 7, 2022
Good introduction into BigQuery if you have heard about it, but not had a chance to see or play with it.
by GASep 15, 2021
It was quick, short course for anyone looking to get a feel of how the platform looks and to perform some very basic operations on Google BigQuery. Overall a good course :) thank you!
