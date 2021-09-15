Working with BigQuery

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Write Queries to analyze big data

Visualize query results with data studio

save, create report and share your work

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 hour
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this guided project, you will learn about working with Google's BigQuery which is allows easily work with and query massive datasets without worrying about time wasting or having the right infrastructure to analyze that data quickly. You will learn how to use big query to collect your data, query it with SQL and even do quick visualizations on it.

Requirements

some SQL knowledge but not necessary to conclude the Guided Project

Skills you will develop

  • Big Data

  • Bigquery

  • Data Visualization (DataViz)

  • SQL

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Project Overview - Working with BigQuery

  2. Navigation and Getting your data into BigQuery

  3. Running SQL Queries with BigQuery

  4. Visualizing Big Data with BigQuery

  5. Saving reports, sharing and wrap-up.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

