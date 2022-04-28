Working with Subqueries in SQL
20 ratings
Use subqueries in the WHERE clause
Use subqueries in the FROM clause
Use subqueries in the SELECT clause
Welcome to this project-based course, Working with Subqueries in SQL. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL subqueries extensively to query tables in a database. By the end of this 2-and-a-half-hour-long project, you will be able to use subqueries in the WHERE clause, FROM clause, and the SELECT clause to retrieve the desired result from a database. In this project, we will move systematically by first introducing the use of subqueries in the WHERE clause. Then, we will use subqueries in the FROM and SELECT clause by writing slightly complex queries for real-life applications. Be assured that you will get your hands really dirty in this project because you will get to work on a lot of exercises to reinforce your knowledge of the concept. Also, for this hands-on project, we will use PostgreSQL as our preferred database management system (DBMS). Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using PostgreSQL. Similarly, this project is an advanced SQL concept; so, a good foundation for writing SQL queries is vital to complete this project. If you are not familiar with writing queries in SQL and want to learn these concepts, start with my previous guided projects titled “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement," and “Mastering SQL Joins.” I taught these guided projects using PostgreSQL. So, taking these projects will give the needed requisite to complete this Working with Subqueries in SQL project. However, if you are comfortable writing queries in PostgreSQL, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!
Subqueries
SQL Joins
Postgresql
Database Querying
SQL Operators
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
Subquery in the WHERE clause
Subquery in the FROM clause
Subquery in the SELECT clause
Subquery Exercises - Part One
Subquery Exercises - Part Two
Subquery Exercises - Part Three
Apr 28, 2022
Strongly recommend to take this course for advancing your knowledge on Subqueries.
