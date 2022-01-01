No prior experience required.
Entender a diferença entre as plataformas de computação do Google Cloud
Entender os componentes e a arquitetura do Kubernetes
Armazenar imagens de contêiner no Container Registry
Configurar papéis do Identity and Access Management para o GKE e definir as políticas de segurança dos pods do Kubernetes
Esta especialização incorpora laboratórios práticos usando nossa plataforma Qwiklabs.
Esses componentes práticos permitem aplicar as habilidades que você aprende nas aulas em vídeo. Os projetos incorporarão tópicos como os produtos do Google Cloud Platform, usados e configurados no Qwiklabs. Você pode esperar obter experiência prática com os conceitos explicados ao longo dos módulos.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure em Português Brasileiro
Este curso é uma apresentação da terminologia e dos conceitos importantes para trabalhar com o Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Você aprenderá sobre vários serviços de computação e armazenamento disponíveis no Google Cloud Platform, incluindo o Google App Engine, o Google Compute Engine, o Google Kubernetes Engine, o Google Cloud Storage, o Google Cloud SQL e o BigQuery, e também fará uma comparação dessas soluções. Você conhecerá importantes ferramentas de gerenciamento de recursos e políticas, como a hierarquia do Google Cloud Resource Manager e o Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. Os laboratórios práticos oferecem habilidades básicas para trabalhar com o GCP.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations em Português Brasileiro
Neste curso, "Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations", vamos relembrar o layout e os princípios do Google Cloud. Depois disso, mostraremos os fundamentos de como criar e gerenciar contêineres de software, e você vai conhecer a arquitetura do Kubernetes.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads em Português Brasileiro
Neste curso, "Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads", você aprenderá a fazer operações do Kubernetes, criar e gerenciar implantações, usar as ferramentas de rede do GKE e configurar um armazenamento permanente para cargas de trabalho do Kubernetes.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production em Português Brasileiro
Neste curso, "Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production", você vai aprender sobre a segurança do Kubernetes e do Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), além dos processos de geração de registros e monitoramento. Também mostraremos como usar dentro do GKE os serviços de banco de dados e armazenamento gerenciados pelo Google Cloud.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
