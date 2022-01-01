- Develop for Azure storage
- Develop Azure compute solutions
- Connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services
- Implement Azure security
- Monitor and troubleshoot Azure solutions
- Develop an Azure Function
- Deploy an Azure Function
- Evaluate Azure services for integration and process automation scenarios
- Test an Azure Function
- Implement the publish-subscribe pattern in the cloud using Azure Queue storage
- Use Azure Service Bus topics and queues in a distributed architecture to ensure reliable communications
- Connect sending and receiving applications with Event Hubs so you can handle extremely high loads without losing data
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Launch Your Career in Data Science. Learn how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure
Offered By
What you will learn
How Azure Functions enable the creation of event-driven, compute-on-demand systems that can be triggered by various external events.
You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for your data.
In this course, you will learn how to create, configure, and manage virtual machines on Linux and Windows that host web apps.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what they are learning. They use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox. This is a free environment that allows learners to explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services. For example, when you learn about integrating, transforming, and consolidating data; you will work in a temporary Azure environment called the Sandbox or directly in the Azure Portal. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace. You will need a Microsoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
Learners should have 1-2 years of development experience with Microsoft Azure. They should be able to program in a language supported by Azure.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 8 Courses in this Specialization
Create Serverless Applications
In this course, you will learn how Azure Functions enable the creation of event-driven, compute-on-demand systems that can be triggered by various external events. You will earn how to leverage functions to execute server-side logic and build serverless architectures.
Connect Your Services with Microsoft Azure Service Bus
Azure lets you create applications composed of various components: website front-ends, back-end services, and triggered functions that perform compute-on-demand services. Azure also includes various communication strategies to let these various components pass data to each other. In this course, you will learn how to leverage these communication services to create scalable, efficient solutions out of testable components.
Data Storage in Microsoft Azure for Associate Developers
Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud.
Deploy a website with Azure Virtual Machines
If your web hosting requirements aren't directly supported by the Azure Web app platform, you can leverage virtual machines to customize and control every aspect of ta webserver. In this course, you will learn how to create, configure, and manage virtual machines on Linux and Windows that host web apps.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
