Our premium communication course on Communicating with Presence designed by some of the most experienced professionals and academics in the media sector, can help learners improve their soft skills to master the art of communication and reach new heights in their personal and professional life. They will learn from Professor Yago de la Cierva, founder of an international TV news agency, and Professor Greg Burke, a journalist with extensive experience as a foreign correspondent for Time Magazine and Fox News. Greg Burke also served as spokesperson for Pope Francis. Through interactive video-lectures and real-world scenarios, learners will gain confidence in public speaking, negotiation, networking, and conflict resolution.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be prepared to deliver speeches and presentations in a variety of settings, including large audiences, small groups, and professional environments. With practice, they will Master public speaking and become proficient in navigating any situation effectively.