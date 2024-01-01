Profile

Yago de la Cierva

Academic director of the MBA and MiM courses on communication skills

    Bio

    Yago de la Cierva has dedicated all his professional life to the four branches of communications: journalism (he founded and directed the international TV news agency ROMEreports), corporate communication, university teaching and as a crisis consultant, with particular emphasis in universities and educational institutions. His main professional interest is on crisis management and communication. He teaches this subject at the MBA program, in custom programs and as a visiting professor in Navarra, Colombia, Perú, Uruguay and Rome. His last book is Leading companies through storms and crises, Pearson, London 2018, recently published also in Spanish: Navegar en aguas turbulentas – Principios y buenas practices en gestion y comunicación de crisis (KDP, 2020). He is now working on his new book: How to ask for pardon and be pardoned – best practices in corporate apologies (Eunsa, 2021).

    Courses - English

    Crisis Communications

    Persuasive Communication

    The Role of the Media

