Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
Launch your career as a Cloud Network Professional
About this Specialization
This specialization includes additional reading assignments that provide students with extra information to expand on the knowledge ganied in these courses. The specialization also includes quizzes to help the student gauge their understanding of the material.
Basic understanding of the OSI model and the TCP/IP. Basic understanding of computer networking concepts. Introduction to Junos OS recommended.
Juniper Cloud Concepts and Open Source Technologies
In this course, you will learn fundamental cloud computing concepts. This course covers key benefits of cloud computing, cloud service models such as SaaS and IaaS; public, private and hybrid cloud deployment models and open-source cloud technologies. You will learn about Linux virtualization techniques, QEMU-KVM, Libvirt and popular cloud instance initialization approach cloud-init. This course covers the concepts of namespaces and how to connect them through Linux bridges and OpenvSwitch. You will also learn about containerization through Docker, Dockerfile and Docker networking.
Introduction to OpenStack and Kubernetes Orchestrators
In this course, we will explain two open-source cloud management and orchestration platforms—OpenStack and Kubernetes. You will learn about different OpenStack concepts and the process to create virtual machines in OpenStack using the Web interface and the command line. You will also learn to automate these deployments using YAML-based Heat templates. OpenStack networking constructs, such as security groups and Floating IPs, will be covered in this course as well. The course will introduce you to Kubernetes architecture, API objects such as Pods and Services, the kubectl interface and integration with a CNI plugin for networking. The course will also demonstrate how an application can be deployed using Kubernetes.
Introduction to the Juniper Contrail Networking Solution
This course will introduce you to Juniper Networks Contrail Networking, a cloud-native SDN solution for intelligent networking and security for Telco and IT cloud. You will learn about the concepts of a virtual network, underlays and overlays, as well as tunneling protocols such as VXLAN. The course will explore Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) approaches. You will learn about cloud-native Contrail Networking architecture and integration with orchestrations systems such as Kubernetes. Navigating the Contrail user interface and Contrail’s advanced networking features to create Kubernetes custom networks and multi-interface Pods will also be explored.
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
