About this Specialization

7,352 recent views
Esta especialización, te permitirá comprender de un modo teórico-práctico las herramientas que son usadas hoy en día por las principales empresas del mundo, para planificar, implementar y monitorear sus estrategias de Marketing Digital. Al finalizar la cursada, serás capaz de: +Coordinar proyectos integrales de Marketing Digital +Seguir las principales tendencias de la industria desde una mirada crítica y de aplicación práctica +Aplicar las principales herramientas a un emprendimiento o empresa +Generar una relación fructífera con Agencias Especializadas +Aplicar a posiciones relacionadas con el Marketing Digital Como evidencia de tus aprendizajes, y siendo la consigna final de la especialización, crearas un Proyecto Final práctico integrador aplicado a una empresa conocida o un emprendimiento futuro, que englobe todos los temas aprendidos durante los cursos.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
Spanish
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Pilares de Marketing Digital

Course 2

Course 2

Estrategias de Redes Sociales

Course 3

Course 3

Publicidad Digital con Google AdWords

Course 4

Course 4

Compra programática de medios: Publicidad online en tiempo real

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universidad Austral

