- Composto de marketing
- ICP (Ideal Consumer Profile)
- Estratégias de marketing digital
- Jornada do Cliente
- Marketing comportamental
- Storytelling
- Metodologias ágeis
- Segmentação de clientes
- Canais on-line
- Ferramentas e técnicas de mensuração
- KPIs
- Inteligencia Artificial
Planejamento Estratégico de Marketing Digital Specialization
Como o planejamento colabora com o marketing. Desenvolva suas habilidades para planejar e colocar em prática uma estratégia de Marketing Digital.
Applied Learning Project
Este Programa de Cursos Integrados não exige o desenvolvimento de um projeto aplicado. As atividades avaliativas são realizadas ao longo de cada curso. Cada curso é composto por quatro avaliações ao final de cada módulo, sendo um total de 16 ao longo de toda esse programa de cursos integrados.
Para acompanhar este Programa de Cursos Integrados, sugere-se que o aluno tenha experiência prática em atividades de marketing.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introdução ao Marketing Digital
Nossas boas-vindas ao Curso Introdução ao Marketing Digital.
Preparando o Marketing Digital
Nossas boas-vindas ao Curso Preparando o Marketing Digital.
Medindo o Marketing Digital
Nossas boas-vindas ao Curso Medindo o Marketing Digital.
Otimizando o Marketing Digital
Nossas boas-vindas ao Curso Otimizando o Marketing Digital.
Offered by
Fundação Instituto de Administração
A FIA está entre as 3 melhores escolas de negócios do país e no grupo das 55 melhores do mundo, no ranking do Financial Times. Trabalhamos ininterruptamente na geração de conhecimento aplicado e de novas práticas de excelência na Administração. Atuando nas áreas da Consultoria, Educação Executiva e Pesquisa, em 2016, a FIA foi reconhecida/premiada como a melhor instituição com soluções voltadas a Educação Executiva, pela conceituada revista The New Economy.
