You may have heard that “90% of a project manager’s work is communication.” Well that’s even more true as a program manager. But do you know why communication is so important and what is good communication for making projects successful?
If you have even a little project management experience, you know communication is no longer just the transfer of information and giving directives to project managers and project teams. Modern communication theory is based upon creating shared understanding – “the coordinated management of meaning.” And nowhere is it more important to manage and coordinate meaning – and understanding – than in programs and projects.
This certificate program is not just about theory; I also give the working project manager aspiring to program management practical tips and tools to help them improve their most important skill: communication. You've worked hard to gain the Project Management Institute, Inc's (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification or similar project management certification. And, you have mastered the PMBOK guide ("A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge) communication knowledge area while preparing for the PMP exam.
Applied Learning Project
Learners in this specialization will learn how to effectively communicate for understanding and how the "Coordinated Management of Meaning" can help develop and lead high-performing project teams and programs. Learn additional skills in mastering both emotional and cultural intelligence when communicating with your project managers, teams, and stakeholders. The student will learn the benefits of using storytelling as a powerful risk management tool and how to effectively communicate online with a distributed workforce by being “virtually present.”