With Laravel, a PHP language framework, websites and apps are built faster and easier than ever before. With all of this tooling, abstraction and speed, however, it can be easy to forget or overlook security. In this course, you will learn about some of Laravel's built-in security features; best practices for securing your application; and real-life code and examples.
The PHP framework Laravel offers many options to build strong, safe apps and websites. In the first part of this course, you will explore some of the most common ways to secure your Laravel application. You’ll learn about configuring your application securely to reduce the chance of leaking secrets and credentials, validating user input and authentication methodologies. The second half of the course focuses on user access control through gates and policies, eliminating SQL injection attacks and securing sessions with rate limits. If you stick with it through the end, you’ll get a bonus section about static analysis, tripwires and honeypots.
Applied Learning Project
In the hands-on project for this course, you will be presented with seven challenges that you would encounter in a typical Laravel project. By the end of the course and the project you will be able to analyze and evaluate a Laravel application for overt security vulnerabilities, configure and create a secure-by-default Laravel application, and recommend features to add to a Laravel application to heighten the chance of catching malicious actors. You will be given a free trial to access to the Infosec Skills platform to complete the project.