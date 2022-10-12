Data Engineer vs. Software Engineer: Choosing the Right Career Path

What’s the difference between a data engineer and a software engineer? Here’s what you need to know to decide which role is right for you.
Data engineer and software engineer—these two data science job titles might sound similar, but each role has its own distinct responsibilities and collaborates with different stakeholders. Data engineers focus on creating frameworks and systems for analyzing data, while software engineers build products such as apps or websites.
In this article, we’ll unpack the difference between data engineers and software engineers to help guide you through your career search.
When you’re browsing for job openings, especially in data science and technology, you’ll likely see different roles that include the world “engineer.” It can be difficult to decipher the exact differences between the two roles from just reading job descriptions. Let’s take a quick look at four common engineer roles within the tech industry.
Data engineer: Data engineers build systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for data scientists and business analysts to interpret. Their ultimate goal is to make data accessible for organizations to optimize their performance.
Software engineer: Software engineers, sometimes called software developers, create software for computers and applications.
Machine learning or AI engineer: Machine learning engineers research, build, and design the AI models and algorithms responsible for improving existing AI systems. They focus only on the aspect of AI that trains machines to think like humans, since machine learning falls under AI.
Systems engineer: A systems engineer develops and oversees repairs for systems, solving problems and innovating for improvement.
You’ll likely have heard of “engineer” roles in sectors not related to data science. Mechanical engineers build devices, machines, and tools; electrical engineers design and test the manufacturing of electrical equipment; and civil engineers design and build infrastructure.
Do you sense a theme here? Whether it’s data or robots, engineering involves applying science and mathematics to solve real world problems. That includes designing and developing innovative products and processes across industries and applications.
The biggest difference between data engineering and software engineering is the scope of work. Data engineers build data systems and databases while software engineers create applications, software, and other products. A data engineer typically works with big data to create the infrastructure so data analysts, data scientists, and business analysts can maneuver the data for their specific needs.
Here’s a breakdown of the main differences.
|Data engineer
|Software engineer
|Build data systems and databases that can store, consolidate, and retrieve data
|Build systems, applications, websites, and tools
|Specialized role
|Broader role
|Users are data scientists or analysts
|Users are general public
|Skills include coding and development, optimizing queries, distributed computing, building data pipelines, machine learning
|Skills include building operating systems, coding, programming languages, storing information on databases, data modeling
|Works with data scientists, business analysts, project managers on a data science team
|Works with designers, programmers, and developers
|Popular tools include Tableau, Looker, Amazon Redshift, Apache Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, Hive, and more
|Popular tools include Git, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Jira, Amazon Web Services, and more
Read more: What Is a Data Engineer?: A Guide to This In-Demand Career
Data engineers build systems for storing and retrieving the data that is required for the systems and applications that software engineers build. This field emerged as a specialized skill set from software engineering, as data engineers are responsible for making accurate data available to data scientists and analysts.
Software engineers develop operating systems, mobile apps, and software design using front- and back-end development. These engineers operate at a broader level, building the infrastructure or platform that imports and stores the data for a website, app, or software.
Though the two career paths have similar skills, their approaches and goals are very different.
With such different end-goals, data and software engineers spend their time collaborating with different teams within the company.
Day-to-day tasks for a data engineer might include:
Acquiring datasets that align with business needs
Developing algorithms to transform data into actionable insights
Building, testing, and maintaining database pipeline architectures
Collaborating with management to fulfill company objectives
Creating new data validation methods and data analysis tools
Day-to-day tasks for a software engineer might include:
Designing and maintaining software systems
Evaluating and testing new software programs
Optimizing software for speed and scalability
Writing and testing code
Consulting with clients, engineers, security specialists, and other stakeholders
Your earning potential as a data engineer or software engineer depends on a variety of factors, including your location, education, experience, and industry. Generally speaking, both career paths are high earning and competitive. Here’s a look at how three different sources report average or median salaries in the US.
|US Bureau of Labor Statistics
|Glassdoor
|Payscale
|Data engineer
|$101,000 median salary (2021) 1
|$110,402 average total salary (2022) 3
|$93,637 average base salary (2022) 5
|Software engineer
|$109,020 median salary (2021) 2
|$105,583 average total salary (2022) 4
|$89,086 average base salary (2022) 6
To become a data or software engineer, your educational background will be rather similar. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or another related field would help you land an entry-level position in either career field.
Here’s a rough breakdown of degrees commonly held by data and software engineers:
|Degree or diploma
|Data engineer 7
|Software engineer 8
|Bachelor’s
|65%
|73%
|Master’s
|22%
|20%
|Associate
|7%
|4%
|Doctorate
|2%
|0%
Certifications can also help you break into data or software engineering. For those taking a less traditional educational path, you might be interested in the combination of a high school diploma or associate’s degree plus a certification. Earning this type of credential is proof that you’ve mastered a certain skill set.
Data engineer certifications:
Associate Big Data Engineer
Cloudera Certified Professional Data Engineer
IBM Certified Data Engineer
Google Cloud Certified Professional Data Engineer
Software engineer certifications:
Certified Software Development Professional (CSDP)
Certified Software Engineer
C Certified Professional Programmer (CLP)
C++ Certified Professional Programmer (CPP)
AWS Certified Developer
Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals
The skills required for data and software engineers overlap. So if you’re unsure of which career path you’d like to take, there are plenty of skills you can learn right now to become job ready.
Data engineer skills:
Coding (programming languages such as SQL, Python, Java, R, and Scala)
Relational and non-relational databases
ETL (extract, transform, and load) systems
Data storage
Automation and scripting
Machine learning
Big data tools, such as Hadoop, MongoDB, and Kafka
Cloud computing
Software engineer skills:
Coding languages like Python, Java, C, C++, or Scala
Database architecture
Agile and Scrum project management
Operating systems
Cloud computing
Version control
Design testing and debugging
Want to learn more?Learning Data Engineer Skills: Career Paths and Courses
If you get excited about building things in the technology sector, then becoming a data engineer or a software engineer could be a good fit. Which type of engineer will depend on your unique skills and interests.
If you’re passionate about building and managing data systems to fulfill business needs or goals, then you might be better suited for a data engineer role. If you enjoy collaborating with teams to produce systems, apps, or websites, then becoming a software engineer could be more attractive.
If software engineering is the right path for you, learn more: The Job Seeker’s Guide to Entry-Level Software Engineer Jobs
Now that you’ve learned the difference between a data engineer and a software engineer, are you ready to kickstart your career? Consider enrolling in IBM’s Data Engineer professional certificate or DevOps and Software Engineering professional certificate to gain the skills and knowledge you need to elevate your data science career.
professional certificate
Launch your new career in Data Engineering. Master SQL, RDBMS, ETL, Data Warehousing, NoSQL, Big Data and Spark with hands-on job-ready skills.
4.6
(2,009 ratings)
26,310 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 15 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Relational Database Management Syste (RDBMS), ETL & Data Pipelines, NoSQL and Big Data, Apache Spark, SQL, Data Science, Database (DBMS), NoSQL, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL), Information Engineering, Web Scraping, Database (DB) Design, Database Architecture, Postgresql, MySQL, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Cloud Databases, Jupyter notebooks, Shell Script, Bash (Unix Shell), Linux, Database Servers, Relational Database, Database Security, database administration, Apache Kafka, Apache Airflow, Data Pipelines, Data Warehousing, Cube and Rollup, Business Intelligence (BI), Star and Snowflake Schema, cognos analytics, Mongodb, Cloud Database, Cloudant, Cassandra, Apache Hadoop, SparkSQL, SparkML, Big Data, Relational Databases
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Database Administrators and Architects, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/database-administrators.htm.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Software Developers, Quality Assurance Analysts, and Testers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/software-developers.htm.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
3. Glassdoor. “How much does a Data Engineer make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/data-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,13.htm.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
4. Glassdoor. “How much does a Software Engineer make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/software-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,17.htm.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
5. Payscale. “Average Data Engineer Salary, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Data_Engineer/Salary.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
6. Payscale. “Average Software Engineer Salary, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Software_Engineer/Salary.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
7. Zippia. “Data Engineer Education Requirements, https://www.zippia.com/data-engineer-jobs/education/.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
8. Zippia. “Software Engineer Education Requirements, https://www.zippia.com/software-engineer-jobs/education/.” Accessed September 16, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.