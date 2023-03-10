7 High-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

Discover some of the highest-paying work-from-home jobs that can benefit your career path and give you unique options to pursue a career in different fields.
Working from home has become more popular in recent years after employers moved all or parts of their workforces online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the number of employees who primarily worked from home tripled from 2019 to 2021, rising from 5.7 percent to 17.9 percent [1]. States like Washington, Maryland, Colorado, and Massachusetts have led the way, with around 24 percent of their populations working from home.
Since working from home has become more acceptable for employers, it's easier for you to find a job you can out of the office that also fits your talents. Let’s take a look at some of the highest-paying work-from-home jobs and what you need to qualify for them.
Work-from-home jobs can be the right choice for people who don’t want to be limited by their location. If this sounds like a good path for yourself, you can seek job openings that suit your particular skill set regardless of where you live and find success in any work-from-home position they take on. Here are some of high-paying jobs you can do at home.*
* All job outlook insights are based on a projected growth from 2021 to 2031, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS.gov).
Median annual salary: $94,500 [8]
Job outlook: 7 percent
Project managers are in charge of planning, executing, and completing any given project. In this role, some of your responsibilities may include picking out a team, assigning tasks, managing schedules, and maintaining a budget. Project managers have to be detailed-oriented and attentive to multiple parts of a project to ensure its successful completion.
A project manager will usually need a bachelor’s degree in project management, business, or a similar field. It’s not required to have licensing or certification, but it may be a good idea to pursue certification options from the Project Management Institute (PMI) to increase your opportunities for a higher salary. Additionally, you should develop good communication skills to work gracefully with your team members and clients.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(74,924 ratings)
1,011,963 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Median annual salary: $78,300 [2]
Job outlook: 23 percent
Some of the best work-from-home jobs are in the technology sector, including web developers who are responsible for creating and maintaining websites using a variety of skills, including coding and digital design. You may develop website infrastructure, test web pages for glitches and traffic issues, and ensure your work can be used on multiple platforms like browsers and mobile devices.
It’s helpful to have a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science or programming. Positions also may require you to have a good understanding of web-based languages like HTML, Javascript, or SQL. Web developers can work for a company or organization as well as work freelance, which doesn’t necessarily require you have a college degree.
professional certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.7
(6,533 ratings)
107,959 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, UI/UX design, React, JavaScript, Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Responsive Web Design, Test-Driven Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, Debugging, React (Web Framework), Web Application, Application development, Unit Testing, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility, Pseudocode, Algorithms, Communication, Data Structure, Computer Science
Median annual salary: $50,710 [3]
Job outlook: 3 percent
Graphic designers are responsible for creating and developing visual designs for clients. These projects could include designing logos, laying out visual products like brochures and posters, or developing illustrations for websites. You could work on small projects or help to develop a campaign or marketing strategy as part of a large project with a team of professionals in your organization.
As a graphic designer, you may need a bachelor’s degree in graphic design or fine arts, particularly if you plan to work in an organization or company. It’s helpful to become proficient in computer graphics programs by earning certifications from software product vendors. You can create art and illustrations on a freelance basis for your own clients, which generally doesn’t require a degree or any type of certification.
Median annual salary: $78,060 [4]
Job outlook: 6 percent
A technical writer specializes in creating content for a specialized field, understanding complex information, and communicating specific information for how-to guides, journals, and instruction manuals. You may work in a variety of fields, including scientific, computing, and technical industries, among others.
Technical writers should have a bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or a similar field. It also helps if you have experience or education in a technical field such as science, engineering, computing, or a field specific to your area of expertise. As a technical writer, you can work for different-sized companies and organizations or as a freelancer. Although a certification is not always needed for this role, you can expand your technical writing knowledge by joining associations like Society for Technical Communication. If you plan to pursue a career in the health care or medical fields, you can join the American Medical Writers Association.
Median annual salary: $109,020 [5]
Job outlook: 25 percent
Software developers are responsible for designing computer programs or applications for a variety of platforms. You may be assigned to build a program from the ground up, test out existing software, or look for issues and defects in a program before it becomes public. You can work in just about any field, including gaming, business, or health care.
To work as a software developer in a company, you’ll need computer programming experience, and in most cases, a bachelor’s degree in computer or information technology. You could also get a degree in related fields like as mathematics or engineering.
professional certificate
Prepare for a career as a back-end developer.. Gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in less than 6 months.
4.8
(58 ratings)
2,033 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 12 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Database (DBMS), Containers, Python Programming, Microservices, Backend Development, Basic programming concepts, Careers in software engineering, Programming languages and frameworks, The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), Software Architecture, Shell Script, Bash (Unix Shell), Linux, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, Git (Software), Data Science, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web Application, Application development, Flask, Django (Web Framework), Cloud Applications, SQL, Kubernetes, Docker, Openshift, Cloud Computing, Swagger, serverless, Representational State Transfer (REST), IBM Code Engine, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), Observability, security, Monitoring, logging, Mongodb
Median annual salary: $69,510 [6]
Job outlook: 4 percent
Writers are responsible for writing, researching, and editing content for various platforms like magazines and newspapers, websites, or other forms of communication. In this field, you could write articles about any topic for a small business, press releases for a public relations client, or advertising content for an education company, among many other things.
Writers usually need a bachelor’s degree in a field such as communications, English, or journalism. Prepare a portfolio to showcase your best articles to your potential clients and partners as samples of your work. To improve your storytelling skills, consider practicing using visual aids to tell a story or convey a point of view in your written work.
Median annual salary: $61,820 [7]
Job outlook: 5 percent
Online learning at all levels became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that included high school teachers. Teachers are responsible for creating lesson plans, leading students in learning and classroom discussion, and grading projects, tests, and essays to measure how well students are learning. When pursuing this career path, it’ll be helpful to have a specific field of study that you specialize in, such as history, science, math, or English.
To become a high school teacher, you’ll likely need a bachelor’s degree in education or another similar field. You may need to fulfill student teaching hours in a classroom to earn college credit. It’s also a good idea to check with your local state education board for any other requirements like teaching licenses or certifications, especially if you plan to work for a public school system.
Pick up the skills you may need for a work-from-home job with a Professional Certificate on Coursera. You can learn important skills that can help enhance your resume to land that work-from-home job you’ve always wanted in your preferred field.
Join the Coursera Plus community and get unlimited access to over 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and Professional Certificates on Coursera, taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies.
