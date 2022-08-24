Project Management Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about a career in project management

[Featured image] A project manager stands in front of a white board with colorful sticky notes on it during a team meeting.

Project managers oversee complex projects, like the development of large-scale software systems. They plan, coordinate, and control the activities of multiple teams working together to complete their assigned tasks. Project managers also ensure that deadlines and budgets are met and quality standards are maintained. Here you'll find some common questions about careers in project management.

Getting started in project management

Project managers often juggle multiple tasks at once. This means they need to be organized, efficient, flexible, and able to multitask effectively. If you want to become a project manager, here are some tips to get started.

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google Project Management:

Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.

4.8

(51,869 ratings)

701,913 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication

Project management degrees and certifications

Earning a project management degree or certification often means gaining hands-on experience and building job skills that will help you in your career. Depending on the program, you might cover topics like human resource management, leadership, communication skills, financial accounting, marketing, organizational behavior, operations research, information systems, computer science, and software engineering.

You are Currently on slide 1

Project management roles

Working in project management can be a satisfying one for those who enjoy working with people and have strong organizational skills. Planning and starting a project from scratch, collaborating with others to overcome challenges, and seeing your efforts end in measurable success can be hugely rewarding. Learn more about this and similar roles:

Placeholder

specialization

Project Management Principles and Practices

Project Management Principles and Practices. Work Better, Together

4.7

(17,983 ratings)

178,578 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 5 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Schedule, Project Management, Risk Management, Budget, Project, Planning, Project Planning, Budget Estimation, Change Control, Change Management

Related articles

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder