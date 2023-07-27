What Is GitHub and Why Should You Use It?

GitHub is a web-based interface allowing real-time collaboration. It encourages teams to work together in developing code, building web pages and updating content. Read on for a quick introduction to GitHub, who uses it, and why.
GitHub is useful in the development stage for code, content, research, web pages, and more. With GitHub, you can easily track changes and navigate revisions. That explains its popularity with so many users. This article describes how to use GitHub, its benefits, and where you might encounter it professionally, as well as how to use it personally.
Read more: Information Technology (IT) Terms: A to Z Glossary
GitHub allows you to create, store, change, merge, and collaborate on files or code. Any member of a team can access the GitHub repository (think of this as a folder for files) and see the most recent version in real-time. Then, they can make edits or changes that the other collaborators also see. GitHub also lets users make requests of one another and internally discuss the iterations along the way. It’s even been called “a social coding platform” because it invites people to coordinate, share, and collaborate code across distributed and asynchronous environments [1].
Git is the version control system GitHub uses. Git is open source and free to use for small and large projects. It is the system that keeps track of every change you make in GitHub. GitHub, meanwhile, is where people can share and collaborate on the files they have created. GitHub lets you use Git without having to first learn the command codes.
Developers use GitHub to work together on a single project with the benefit of version control. This helps them reduce duplicating work. Plus, GitHub allows developers to try new things. If the changes aren’t positive, they can easily revert back to the previous version.
You’ll also find others using GitHub, such as:
Scientific researchers
Website content creators
Students
Version control is important as it makes collaboration more transparent and reproducible. By visibly tracking iterative changes, you and your collaborators can experiment with new approaches knowing that you can revert to the original as needed.
Version control, also known as source or revision control, supports code management throughout development. The team can code concurrently to address problem areas with the safety of knowing there will also be a single source of truth tracking the experimentation. The developers can resolve conflicting code with easy visibility into the different iterations. Plus, no one can do permanent damage to a product in development because teams can always look back at the previous versions of the code to see what changed and reverse it if necessary.
GitHub claims it is used by over 4 million organizations and more than 100 million developers [2]. Read on, to learn about the characteristics that contribute to its popularity.
With a free account, GitHub lets you access nearly 30 million public repositories of code. Even non-programmers can benefit from having unlimited collaborators with version control supported throughout. It’s simple to start, and once your files are in GitHub, it’s easy to share the repository with others.
You can also take advantage of other people’s available, open-source code to expedite your own project or come up with fresh approaches. Additionally, GitHub can support quality control by letting users automate some of the more mundane tasks, such as unit testing.
GitHub’s popularity means it’s easy to find support documentation to help you learn what you need or answer any questions. You’ll also find GitHub can be useful even if you have more advanced skills.
GitHub encourages collaboration by allowing you to track changes with the benefit of version control. You’ll always have access to your complete history. You can also work with unlimited collaborators on big and small projects and leave messages telling contributors what you did and why.
GitHub may be the largest code host available, but it isn’t the only option. You might also try:
Bitbucket: This GitHub alternative allows for public and private repositories and is good for smaller teams.
GitLab: This repository is like GitHub but focuses more on DevOps and continuous integration. It only allows its team of web developers to collaborate on code.
SourceForge: This web service welcomes GitHub migrants by letting you transfer your repositories to its open-source code hosting platform.
Google Cloud Source Repositories: This is an option for private repositories that limits the number of users on the free tier.
Using GitHub for your e-portfolio demonstrates a technological savvy, which can help you stand out in this digital world. Follow these steps to use GitHub for your portfolio:
Sign up for a free GitHub account.
Create your content first in a separate platform (e.g., Google Docs or Word) to ensure you have a master copy.
Add your work to a GitHub project board by creating a new repository. Keep in mind that GitHub repositories are publicly visible by default. You may want to set it to private if it’s a work in progress.
Share with others and ask for input.
Edit and revise in the collaborative interface.
Publish your work to a GitHub page open to the public.
Share your final portfolio with your network of potential employers. You could also put it on your resume and LinkedIn profile.
GitHub claims Shopify, Mercedes-Benz, Philips, Spotify, and Buzzfeed among its customers. Knowing how to use GitHub can help aspiring developers expand their career opportunities. Learn Git and GitHub and other in-demand skills in the Google IT Automation With Python Professional Certificate, or pursue Google’s on Coursera.
ACM Digital Library. “Social coding in GitHub: transparency and collaboration in an open software repository, https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2145204.2145396.” Accessed July 27, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.