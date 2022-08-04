Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) is one of only ten private universities in India to be recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. It has been consistently ranked high by both governmental and private ranking agencies for its innovative processes and capabilities that have enabled it to impart quality education and emerge as the best private science and engineering institute in India. BITS Pilani has four international campuses in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai, and has been offering bachelor's, master’s, and certificate programmes for over 58 years, helping to launch the careers for over 1,00,000 professionals.