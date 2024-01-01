Cloud Computing Terms: A to Z Glossary

Cloud Computing Basics (Cloud 101)
LearnQuest
Cloud Computing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
AWS Fundamentals
Amazon Web Services
AWS Cloud Solutions Architect
Amazon Web Services
Interested in cloud computing, but you keep seeing terms unfamiliar to you? This A-to-Z glossary defines key cloud computing terms you need to know.Cloud computing professionals have a diverse skill set to manage and optimize cloud infrastructure and services effectively. They ensure the smooth storage, processing, and access of data and applications while prioritizing security, compliance, cost optimization, and seamless integration within the IT ecosystem.
This cloud computing glossary can be helpful if you want to get familiar with basic terms and advance your understanding of cloud computing.
Interested in cloud computing, but you keep seeing terms unfamiliar to you? This A-to-Z glossary defines key cloud computing terms you need to know.Cloud computing professionals have a diverse skill set to manage and optimize cloud infrastructure and services effectively. They ensure the smooth storage, processing, and access of data and applications while prioritizing security, compliance, cost optimization, and seamless integration within the IT ecosystem.
This cloud computing glossary can be helpful if you want to get familiar with basic terms and advance your understanding of cloud computing.
API (Application Programming Interface)
API, or Application Programming Interface, is a set of protocols, tools, and definitions that allow different software applications to communicate and interact. In cloud computing, APIs enable developers to integrate and interact with cloud services, such as storage, computing resources, or databases, to build scalable and efficient applications.
Backup
Backup refers to creating copies of data and storing them in a separate location or system to protect against data loss or corruption. In cloud computing, cloud backup allows organizations to store their data securely, providing an off-site backup solution that can be easily accessed and restored in case of data loss or disaster.
CDN (Content Delivery Network)
CDN, or Content Delivery Network, is a distributed network of servers located in various geographical locations that deliver web content to end users, such as images, videos, or static files. CDNs improve the speed and performance of content delivery by serving content from the server closest to the user, reducing latency and improving user experience.
Deployment Models
Deployment Models in cloud computing refer to the different ways cloud services are provisioned and made available to users. Standard deployment models include public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud. Each model has its characteristics, benefits, and considerations regarding security, control, scalability, and cost.
Elasticity
Elasticity in cloud computing refers to the ability of a system or infrastructure to automatically scale resources up or down based on changing demand. With elastic resources, organizations can quickly and efficiently allocate or de-allocate computing power, storage, or network resources, ensuring optimal performance and cost efficiency in response to varying workloads.
Fault Tolerance
Fault Tolerance is the ability of a system or infrastructure to continue operating and providing services even in the presence of failures or faults. In cloud computing, fault-tolerant architectures are designed to minimize downtime and ensure high availability of applications and services. This is achieved through redundancy, failover mechanisms, and data replication across multiple servers or data centers.
IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)
IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, is a cloud computing model where organizations rent virtualized computing resources from a cloud services provider, such as virtual machines, storage, and networking infrastructure. With IaaS, organizations have flexibility and control over their infrastructure without the need to manage physical hardware, allowing for scalability and cost savings.
Hybrid Cloud
Hybrid Cloud is a cloud computing environment that combines the use of both public and private clouds. Organizations leverage the scalability and cost-effectiveness of public clouds for non-sensitive data and applications while keeping critical or sensitive data on private clouds for enhanced security and control. Hybrid clouds offer a balance between flexibility and data protection.
IoT (Internet of Things)
IoT, or the Internet of Things, is a network of interconnected devices, sensors, and objects that collect and exchange data over the Internet. In cloud computing, the cloud plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing the vast amount of data generated by IoT devices. Cloud platforms provide the necessary scalability and processing power to handle real-time IoT data.
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation)
JSON, or JavaScript Object Notation, is a lightweight data-interchange format that is easy for humans to read and write and for machines to parse and generate. It is widely used for data transmission and storage in cloud computing and web applications. JSON uses a simple syntax to represent structured data as key-value pairs, arrays, and nested objects, making it a popular choice for data exchange in cloud-based systems.
Kubernetes
Kubernetes, also known as K8s, is an open-source container orchestration platform for automating containerized applications' deployment, scaling, and management. It provides:
A framework for managing containerized workloads across multiple nodes.
Ensuring high availability.
Scalability.
Resource optimization in cloud environments.
Kubernetes simplifies the management of complex containerized applications and streamlines the deployment process.
Load Balancing
Load Balancing distributes network traffic evenly across multiple servers or resources to optimize performance, enhance scalability, and prevent overload. In cloud computing, load balancers help distribute incoming requests across multiple instances or resources, ensuring efficient resource utilization and improved end-user responsiveness. Load balancing improves system availability and prevents bottlenecks in cloud-based applications.
Microservices
Microservices is an architectural approach in which applications are built as a collection of small, loosely coupled, and independently deployable services. Each service focuses on a specific business function and can be developed, deployed, and scaled independently. Microservices architecture promotes modularity, flexibility, and easier maintenance and enables organizations to build complex applications using a combination of services.
NoSQL
NoSQL, or "not only SQL," is a non-relational database management system that provides a flexible data model for storing and retrieving large volumes of unstructured and semi-structured data. NoSQL databases are highly scalable, distributed, and designed to handle the velocity, variety, and volume of data generated in cloud computing and big data environments. They offer high performance, horizontal scalability, and schema flexibility.
Orchestration
Orchestration is the automated management and coordination of multiple tasks, resources, and processes to achieve a desired outcome. In cloud computing, orchestration platforms enable the automation of complex workflows, provisioning, and management of resources, and deployment of applications. Orchestration tools help streamline and optimize cloud operations, reducing manual effort and ensuring consistency and efficiency.
PaaS (Platform as a Service)
PaaS, or Platform as a Service, is a cloud computing model that provides developers with a complete platform for developing, deploying, and managing applications without the complexity of infrastructure management. PaaS offerings include development tools, runtime environments, and pre-configured components, enabling developers to focus on application development rather than infrastructure setup. PaaS platforms provide scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.
Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing is an emerging field that utilizes principles of quantum mechanics to perform computation beyond the capabilities of classical computers. Quantum computers leverage quantum bits or qubits to process and store information, offering the potential for solving complex problems more efficiently. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various fields, including cryptography, optimization, and scientific simulations.
Replication
Replication is creating and maintaining copies of data across multiple locations or storage systems to ensure data availability, reliability, and fault tolerance. In cloud computing, data replication is a key mechanism for data backup, disaster recovery, and high availability. Depending on the specific requirements and objectives, replication techniques include synchronous replication, asynchronous replication, and multi-site replication.
Scalability
Scalability is the ability of a system, application, or infrastructure to handle increasing workloads and accommodate growth without significant performance degradation. In cloud computing, scalability is critical as it allows organizations to expand or shrink their computing resources based on demand. Horizontal scalability involves adding more instances or nodes to distribute the workload, while vertical scalability involves increasing existing cases' help. Cloud platforms provide scalability through features like auto-scaling and load balancing.
SaaS (Software as a Service)
SaaS, or Software as a Service, is a cloud computing model providing software applications to users over the Internet. Instead of installing and maintaining software locally, users access applications through a web browser or API. SaaS eliminates the need for upfront infrastructure costs and software maintenance, as the cloud provider handles infrastructure management and software updates. Common examples of SaaS include email services, customer relationship management (CRM) tools, and project management platforms.
Virtual Machine
A Virtual Machine (VM) is a software emulation of a physical computer system, allowing multiple operating systems and applications to run simultaneously on a single physical machine. Each VM operates independently and can be allocated specific computing resources. Virtual machines are commonly used in cloud computing to maximize resource utilization, enable efficient server consolidation, and provide isolation between different applications and environments.
Web Services
Web Services are software systems designed to enable interoperable communication and interaction between different applications over the Internet. They utilize standardized protocols, such as HTTP and XML or JSON, for data exchange to enable seamless integration between various systems and platforms. Web services provide a foundation for building distributed and modular applications in cloud computing environments.
Conclusion
Congratulations on completing the A-Z glossary of cloud computing terms! You now comprehensively understand key concepts and terminologies in cloud computing. Whether you're a cloud professional, IT decision-maker, or simply interested in cloud technology, this glossary will be a valuable resource to enhance your knowledge. Remember to apply these terms in practical scenarios, keep up with evolving cloud trends, and continue exploring the vast possibilities of cloud computing.
Learn in-demand cloud computing skills from industry leaders.
Cloud Computing Courses | IT Courses | Amazon AWS Courses | Microsoft Azure Courses | Google Cloud Courses | DevOps Courses
IBM
LearnQuest
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services
Can’t decide what is right for you?Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.
Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world