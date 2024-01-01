Docker Cheat Sheet

This cheat sheet is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to learn Docker. It is a quick and easy way to learn about the most common Docker commands and concepts, and it can help you to containerize and deploy applications efficiently.

Docker is an open-source platform that enables developers to automate the deployment and management of applications within lightweight, isolated containers. By utilizing Docker, you can package your applications and their dependencies into portable containers, ensuring consistency and reproducibility across different environments. With the assistance of a Docker cheat sheet, you can swiftly reference and understand the essential commands and concepts related to containerization. This will enable you to effectively utilize Docker to streamline your application development and deployment workflows, making it easier to maintain and scale your applications.

Docker quick reference cheat sheet

  1. Docker Build Commands:

    • docker build -t <image_name> .: Build a Docker image from a Dockerfile in the current directory and tag it with a name.

    • docker build --no-cache -t <image_name> .: Build a Docker image without using the cache.

    • docker build -f <dockerfile_name> -t <image_name> .: Build a Docker image using a specified Dockerfile.

  2. Docker Clean Up Commands:

    • docker system prune: Remove all unused Docker resources, including containers, images, networks, and volumes.

    • docker container prune: Remove all stopped containers.

    • docker image prune: Remove unused images.

    • docker volume prune: Remove unused volumes.

    • docker network prune: Remove unused networks.

  3. Container Interaction Commands:

    • docker run <image_name>: Run a Docker image as a container.

    • docker start <container_id>: Start a stopped container.

    • docker stop <container_id>: Stop a running container.

    • docker restart <container_id>: Restart a running container.

    • docker exec -it <container_id> <command>: Execute a command inside a running container interactively.

  4. Container Inspection Commands:

    • docker ps: List running containers.

    • docker ps -a: List all containers, including stopped ones.

    • docker logs <container_id>: Fetch the logs of a specific container.

    • docker inspect <container_id>: Inspect detailed information about a container.

  5. Image Commands:

    • docker images: List available Docker images.

    • docker pull <image_name>: Pull a Docker image from a Docker registry.

    • docker push <image_name>: Push a Docker image to a Docker registry.

    • docker rmi <image_id>: Remove a Docker image.

  6. Docker Run Commands:

    • docker run -d <image_name>: Run a Docker image as a container in detached mode.

    • docker run -p <host_port>:<container_port> <image_name>: Publish container ports to the host.

    • docker run -v <host_path>:<container_path> <image_name>: Mount a host directory or volume to a container.

    • docker run --name <container_name> <image_name>: Assign a custom name to the container.

  7. Docker Registry Commands:

    • docker login: Log in to a Docker registry.

    • docker logout: Log out from a Docker registry.

    • docker search <term>: Search for Docker images in a Docker registry.

    • docker pull <registry>/<image_name>: Pull a Docker image from a specific registry.

  8. Docker Service Commands:

    • docker service create --name <service_name> <image_name>: Create a Docker service from an image.

    • docker service ls: List running Docker services.

    • docker service scale <service_name>=<replicas>: Scale the replicas of a Docker service.

    • docker service logs <service_name>: View logs of a Docker service.

  9. Docker Network Commands:

    • docker network create <network_name>: Create a Docker network.

    • docker network ls: List available Docker networks.

    • docker network inspect <network_name>: Inspect detailed information about a Docker network.

    • docker network connect <network_name> <container_name>: Connect a container to a Docker network

  10. Docker Volume Commands:

    • docker volume create <volume_name>: Create a Docker volume.

    • docker volume ls: List available Docker volumes.

    • docker volume inspect <volume_name>: Inspect detailed information about a Docker volume.

    • docker volume rm <volume_name>: Remove a Docker volume.

  11. Docker Swarm Commands:

    • docker swarm init: Initialize a Docker swarm on the current node.

    • docker swarm join: Join a Docker swarm as a worker node.

    • docker node ls: List the nodes in a Docker swarm.

    • docker service create: Create a service in the Docker swarm.

    • docker service scale: Scale the replicas of a service in the Docker swarm.

  12. Docker Filesystem Commands:

    • docker cp <container_id>:<container_path> <host_path>: Copy files from a container to the host.

    • docker cp <host_path> <container_id>:<container_path>: Copy files from the host to a container.

  13. Docker Environment Variables:

    • -e or --env: Set environment variables when running a container.

    • docker run -e <variable_name>=<value> <image_name>: Set an environment variable when running a container.

  14. Docker Health Checks:

    • HEALTHCHECK instruction: Define a command to check the health of a container.

    • docker container inspect --format='{{json .State.Health}}' <container_name>: Check the health status of a container.

  15. Docker Compose Commands:

    • docker-compose up: Create and start containers defined in a Docker Compose file.

    • docker-compose down: Stop and remove containers defined in a Docker Compose file.

    • docker-compose ps: List containers defined in a Docker Compose file.

    • docker-compose logs: View logs of containers defined in a Docker Compose file.

  16. Docker Stats:

    • docker stats: Display a live stream of resource usage by containers.

    • docker stats <container_name>: Display the resource usage of a specific container.

