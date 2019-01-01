Engineering Specializations for MS in Electrical Engineering from CU Boulder

The full Master of Science in Electrical Engineering curriculum will launch over the next 1-2 years. You can start working to complete courses within non-credit Specializations now, and convert them to credit later as the degree comes fully online.

Engineering Specializations for MS in Electrical Engineering from CU Boulder

The full Master of Science in Electrical Engineering curriculum will launch over the next 1-2 years. You can start working to complete courses within non-credit Specializations now, and convert them to credit later as the degree comes fully online.

Enroll in Specializations Now, Earn Credit Later

New Specializations launch every few months. Currently, the Specializations that are available include:

Optical Engineering

Optical Engineering

University of Colorado Boulder

Specialization
Rated 4.4 out of five stars. 261 reviews
Advanced LevelAdvanced Level

This Master of Science in Electrical Engineering program has no application to begin. Instead, it offers an innovative performance-based admissions process. Prospective students interested in this degree can begin their path by completing a series of courses in a “Pathway Specialization” for credit.

Complete the "MS-EE Declaration of Intent" form for immediate admission to the program today.

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder