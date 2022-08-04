Executive University Certificates

Learn how to harness the power of transformative technologies to drive organizational change, innovation, and desired business outcomes. In collaboration with Esme Learning, these immersive, six-week certificate programs provide you strategic insight and actionable knowledge. Learn from seasoned industry experts and academics from the world’s leading institutions. 

Executive University Certificates

Curated by Coursera

These certificate programs have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera in collaboration with Esme Learning.

Why enroll in an Executive University Certificate Program?

Enhance your career

Stay current with the latest trends and technologies in rapidly-evolving industries and identify new ways to transform your organization. Learn proven frameworks for building effective business strategies, enabling decision-making, and communicating with stakeholders. Demonstrate your subject matter expertise by earning a certificate and Credly badge. 

World-class training

Learn from industry experts and academics from globally-renowned universities on the most pressing topics facing your organization. Build critical skills that you can immediately apply to your work, and enrich your network with leaders and influencers driving innovative initiatives in their fields.

Collaborative learning and personalized support

Work with like-minded professionals on small team-based projects built around creative problem-solving and decision-making. AI-enabled technology will provide insight and feedback to help facilitate dynamic discussions and build group rapport. Receive support from a dedicated team of tutors and personal success coaches who will help you stay on track and reach your goals.

All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

