Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
Certificate

Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme

In this six week programme, you will learn how cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies can be used by your organisation to innovate and gain competitive advantage.

Enrol by 17 January 2023.

This programme starts on 18 January.

6 weeks

7-10 hours per week

£2,350 / $2,726

Pay upfront or split payment in installments

100% online

+ Self-paced online learning

This programme is part of a collaboration with Esme Learning.

Peer-based online learning

This is a collaborative learning programme. Every week, you will work with a small team focused on creative problem-solving and decision-making tasks. You and your group will meet on a next-gen learning platform designed to facilitate dynamic discussions and build group rapport. Your work will consist of real-world simulations, exercises and assignments based on current use-cases, plus a capstone project.

Human-centered support

Throughout the programme, you will have access to a dedicated team of Tutors and Success Managers. Tutors are industry and subject matter experts who will help you deepen your understanding of the content. Your Success Manager will make sure you’re getting everything out of your learning experience.

Career-transforming opportunities

As you engage in the programme, you will build a powerful professional network of leaders, innovators and influencers. Once you successfully complete the programme, you’ll earn a certificate of attendance from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, as well as a blockchain-backed Credly badge verifying your new areas of expertise and unlocking new opportunities.

gettyimages-1252669725-170667a 2

Programme description

Make blockchain a launchpad for career growth.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites, but some work experience in the finance industry is recommended.

You will benefit from the programme if you are a professional, entrepreneur, business leader, or executive seeking strategic insight and actionable knowledge into blockchain technology and how you can harness the opportunities and innovation it provides.

Skills you will gain

  • Blockchain technology
  • Blockchain regulation
  • Business case framework
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Fintech
  • Open-source software

Overview

Blockchain technology has been lauded as a solution to all of the world’s problems. It has also been suggested that it is nothing more than a glorified Excel spreadsheet, and even vilified as an elaborate scam. The reality is that cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based financial systems enable the management of, and connectivity around, upwards of $1.3 trillion USD in financial assets and more than $10 trillion USD in annual trading volume in 2020. In the future, blockchain technology could radically transform the role businesses, institutions, and governments play in our world.

Drawing on the expertise of Oxford faculty and industry leaders, the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme provides an understanding of this transformative technology, covering cryptocurrencies and various types of blockchain protocols and networks. Participants will not only explore what a blockchain is, how it works, and its applications - ranging from digital assets to intergalactic communications - but also learn frameworks and methodologies to develop and deploy business models built around this new technology.

The Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme will give you a career boost by allowing you to take advantage of the many opportunities blockchain opens up. This programme brings together various perspectives - including economic, social, political, and environmental considerations - to help participants incorporate blockchain technology into business strategy in a sustainable, inclusive way.

Have questions? Schedule time to speak with a programme advisor.

Six modules in this programme

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

Faculty

Frequently asked questions

Have questions? Schedule time to speak with a programme advisor.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder