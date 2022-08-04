Overview
Blockchain technology has been lauded as a solution to all of the world’s problems. It has also been suggested that it is nothing more than a glorified Excel spreadsheet, and even vilified as an elaborate scam. The reality is that cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based financial systems enable the management of, and connectivity around, upwards of $1.3 trillion USD in financial assets and more than $10 trillion USD in annual trading volume in 2020. In the future, blockchain technology could radically transform the role businesses, institutions, and governments play in our world.
Drawing on the expertise of Oxford faculty and industry leaders, the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme provides an understanding of this transformative technology, covering cryptocurrencies and various types of blockchain protocols and networks. Participants will not only explore what a blockchain is, how it works, and its applications - ranging from digital assets to intergalactic communications - but also learn frameworks and methodologies to develop and deploy business models built around this new technology.
The Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme will give you a career boost by allowing you to take advantage of the many opportunities blockchain opens up. This programme brings together various perspectives - including economic, social, political, and environmental considerations - to help participants incorporate blockchain technology into business strategy in a sustainable, inclusive way.