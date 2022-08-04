Northeastern University Open Course Offerings

Intro to Strategic Management for Healthcare Organizations
Northeastern University
About Northeastern University
Northeastern University is known for its connections to employers and their real-world needs – and for developing skilled and practiced talent that delivers. Experiential learning programs that prepare that talent is a Northeastern signature. Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning.
Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business has redefined business education, with exceptional undergraduate and graduate programs focused on the future of work. The D’Amore-McKim School of Business, accredited by AACSB International, prepares the leaders that the times demand—delivering a curriculum that combines knowledge in technology and data analytics with uniquely human skills, such as critical thinking, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset.
About Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science is the teaching hospital division of Mayo Clinic, the nation’s top-ranked hospital system. You’ll learn from faculty from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, plus top executives from Mayo Clinic. And you’ll do case studies drawn from the real world of Mayo Clinic.