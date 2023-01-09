12 Work From Home Jobs in 2023

If you are one of the growing number of employees in the UK who want to consider work from home jobs, then read this guide from Coursera. We've outlined 12 work from home jobs, including average salary, and benefits of and tips for working from home too.
The number of people interested in work from home jobs is growing every day. Whether you are looking for a full-time job or part-time job, here is what you need to know about some of the best telecommuting jobs available in 2023.
We are living in a new world where companies have got used to communicating and collaborating over Zoom, Microsoft Teams and through shared file repositories.
Working from home is a growing trend, and given the flexibility it affords, it's one that's becoming more popular among professionals in lots of industries. Home-based jobs allow you to work in your pajamas, but they also require hard work and much discipline. In this guide, we will take a look at some jobs that are increasingly offered on a work from home basis, and then will look at why and how to get a work from home job.
Work from home, also known as remote work, telecommuting, and (tele)work (called alternative work arrangements in the UK), is a work model in which employees do not commute or travel to a central place of work.
There are plenty of work at home jobs out there for people who know where to look. Here are some of the most popular work from home jobs.
UX designer is an abbreviation for user experience designer. These professionals are responsible for improving the usability of websites and applications. They perform user research, create wireframes and prototypes, test designs with users, and oversee the implementation of their designs.
A UX designer must possess analytical capabilities and an eye for detail. They must be able to observe people's behaviour and then design their interfaces accordingly. They also need strong problem-solving skills in order to solve user problems effectively. A bachelor's degree in human-computer interaction or industrial design is often preferred by employers looking for a UX designer. Many people move into this career from other routes though, such as from graphic design or software roles.
A sales representative's job is to sell products or services for the company by establishing relationships with potential customers and presenting product features and benefits to them. Sales representatives usually work at company's offices but may travel to visit clients too.
Sales representatives typically sell goods or services door-to-door or over the phone. They work with companies that sell products by providing customer service and giving product demonstrations to potential customers.
A bachelor's degree in marketing, business, communication, or sales management is sometimes required to become a sales representative. The most important quality for a salesperson is being able to sell. If you have a proven history of selling, then you are a great candidate for most sales jobs.
Data scientists are the brainy types, who are responsible for turning raw data into something that's actually useful. They have to have a range of technical abilities as well as an excellent understanding of the business they're working in. Intelligent decision-making is one of the most important factors in this job, and they have to be able to spot trends, analyse huge amounts of data, and come up with recommendations based on the information they've gathered.
Data scientists use statistical analysis methods to examine data sets to uncover trends and other useful information. They may evaluate data stored in databases or created through digital devices such as smartphones, tablets, GPS units, and web applications.
To become a data scientist, you will require some programming skills (preferably Python) and knowledge of statistics. A bachelor's degree in computer science or mathematics can help you break into this field of work.
Marketing is a major part of any business, but social media has changed the game when it comes to reaching customers, and more businesses are turning to social media managers for help. These professionals create content aimed at grabbing the attention of their target audience and getting them to engage with the brand. The best social media marketers can be creative, analytical, and innovative all at once.
This position requires creating and posting content on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. You must also promote your employer's products or services on social media sites.
To become a social media marketer, you will require knowledge of internet marketing and, potentially, basic programming skills.
Any successful business needs someone behind the scenes who knows how to make sense of all the data being collected. That's where data analysts come in, who collect information from various sources and use it to find trends and suggest strategies. Data analysts also often have a background in statistics, which helps them understand the relationships between different pieces of data.
This job involves developing, testing, and implementing data to solve problems in your workplace. In addition, you must review data and make recommendations based on this information.
To become a data analyst, you will need to have knowledge of data processing tools like Python, R, and SQL.
The information security analyst is responsible for ensuring the protection of confidential data. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that data is secure and that information technology systems comply with established policies, standards, procedures, and controls.
This job involves protecting an organisation's computer systems from harm or unauthorised access. You may be responsible for monitoring networks and looking for suspicious activity, as well as installing software that protects against malware attacks.
Be aware that employers generally prefer candidates with a computer science, cybersecurity, information systems, or business-related degree. You should also have good analytical skills to understand the processes and procedures of an organisation.
To become an information security analyst, you also need to have knowledge of computer programming languages such as Java or Python and network security.
These positions involve creating the tools people use every day when surfing the web or using computers, and other devices. You must understand how various computer languages work in order to create programs that automate tasks and improve efficiency, among other things.
To become a web developer/software developer, you need to know how to code in languages such as HTML, PHP, and JavaScript.
This job involves providing technical support via phone, live support, or email to clients who need help troubleshooting hardware or software issues with their computers, equipment and smartphones, and tablets.
If you have computer skills, this could be a great job for you. Computer support specialists also help clients with software problems, hardware troubleshooting, virus removal, and more. To get started, you'll need extensive knowledge of computers and the ability to fix any problems that may arise. Good communication skills are also essential because you must be able to explain technical issues in a way that your clients will understand.
This job role is perfect for people with lots of experience in IT, who enjoy providing customer support.
Project managers must be responsible, self-motivated individuals who love working with people. They're responsible for keeping their teams on task and making sure that all deadlines are met so that projects get done on time and within budget. You must be good at multitasking because a project manager will typically oversee several projects at once while coordinating the efforts of team members.
To become a project manager, it is essential to be familiar with project management methodologies like Agile and SCRUM.
If you have a pleasant manner, can be polite, patient, and friendly with people on the phone, and enjoy helping others solve problems, then this job may be for you. Customer service is about providing service to the customers, which can be in person, over the phone, or online. It includes giving information regarding products and services, solving problems, and dealing with complaints. The job requires good communication skills, empathic listening skills, and active listening skills to resolve the issues faced by customers.
If you enjoy helping people and want to make a lifelong career out of it, consider starting your own business as a virtual assistant. A virtual assistant helps small businesses and entrepreneurs with various tasks, from data entry to managing social media accounts, to diary management, to doing research. Some employers prefer hiring assistants who have experience with administrative work, while others may not require any experience.
This job requires excellent communication and organisational skills, and a good internet connection.
If you choose this career your job will be to keep track of invoices for clients (by sending them out), organise and file paperwork, create spreadsheets and reports, balance checkbooks, etc. You'll need good computer skills for this job (excel) as well as excellent written communication skills.
You could also start your own business as an accounting professional offering your services to local clients who don't have an in-house accountant.
If you're thinking about working from home, there are a number of benefits that you should know about. Once you understand these benefits, you'll be better equipped to make your work from home experience a positive one.
When you work from home, it's often easier to balance your personal and professional lives. You can set a schedule that will help you get work done. You need to be disciplined so that you don’t blur the lines between work and leisure too much, but when you get it right you will find you have more quality time for both work and play..
Working from home gives you the freedom to organise your time however you choose. If you have kids at home, for example, you can drop them off at school and then begin work within minutes, without the need to commute in rush hour.
There are new studies emerging each month that show how important it is for workers to take regular breaks throughout the day; working from home makes this possible too.
Working at home can save you money on petrol, public transportation, and even office attire (if your job requires formal wear on a regular basis). There are lower lunch or dinner costs and may be less lost productivity from unnecessary office meetings and distractions.
Working from home also allows you to spend less time commuting. No traffic jams. No red lights. No rush hour. No parking. No parking tickets. When you work from home, you can avoid all these things and save yourself a bundle of time and money in the process.
When you work from home, you're no longer tied down to one location and may be able to enjoy the flexibility to travel as much as you want. Location independence means more than just having flexibility to travel; it also gives you more freedom over where to live. If city life is too expensive or busy, then there's no need to settle, just pick up and move somewhere else!
Here are some tips to help you be productive when working from home.
Plan your work beforehand to help you avoid stress and self-sabotage; two common problems for people working from home.
Create physical boundaries for yourself; whether a space off your living room that you designate as your office, or a spare bedroom. Make sure others living with you know this is your workspace.
Exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet; these habits will aid in both your productivity and in your health overall.
Get If you cannot afford an ergonomic chair, take it easy on yourself—you can always adjust your chair to situate yourself so that you are at ease while working.
Set a schedule; make sure you keep some regular work hours. Sticking to a schedule will allow you to be more productive.
Remember that distractions will happen; whether it's the television in the background or kids running through the house—don’t beat yourself up over them and don’t try to eliminate them entirely. Learn to accept that distractions are a part of working from home and keep their impact to the minimum.
When applying for work for home jobs you need to treat it just as though you were applying for an office job. There may be opportunities to set yourself apart from other candidates by highlighting a few key things.
1. Previous virtual/remote experience: By demonstrating that you have worked remotely in the past you can show the potential employer that you are experienced with remote work. This will help demonstrate that you can successfully remote work with their company.
2. Present yourself as someone who can deliver: Demonstrate to the employer that you are serious about your job and can deliver results. It is important to be professional in your communication and to act like an employee of the company before you are even offered the job.
Attend zoom meetings promptly
Share documents to support your application
Summarise key points succinctly
Dress to impress
3. Know what companies are looking for: Make sure that you understand what a company is looking for in a potential employee when applying for their telecommuting position. Read the job adverts and person specifications and align your cover letter and CV with the role.
