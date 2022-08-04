Google
Google Business Intelligence Professional Certificate
Google

Google Business Intelligence Professional Certificate

Learn in-demand skills like data modeling, data visualization, and dashboarding and reporting in less than 2 months.

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

1,192 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 3 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the roles of business intelligence (BI) professionals within an organization

  • Practice data modeling and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes that meet organizational goals

  • Design data visualizations that answer business questions

  • Create dashboards that effectively communicate data insights to stakeholders

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Data Vizualization (DataViz)
  • Category: Data Modeling
  • Category: Business Analysis
  • Category: Python Programming
  • Category: Extract Transform Load (ETL) Data
  • Category: Bigquery
  • Category: Data Analyis
  • Category: Business Process
  • Category: Tableau Software
  • Category: Business Intelligence
  • Category: SQL
  • Category: Dashboarding and Reporting

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

English
Subtitles: English

Professional Certificate - 3 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Advance your career with in-demand skills

  • Receive professional-level training from Google
  • Demonstrate your technical proficiency
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Google
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: business intelligence analyst, business intelligence engineer, business intelligence developer
Placeholder
75%
of certificate graduates report career improvement¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera’s job search guide

Connect with 150+ U.S. hiring partners in Google’s Employer Consortium

  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder

²Based on program graduate survey, United States 2022.

Professional Certificate - 3 course series

Foundations of Business Intelligence

Course 124 hours4.8 (63 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand common careers and industries that use BI

  • Investigate the impact data can have on business decision-making

  • Explain the important role that BI professionals have in businesses

  • Develop a BI project plan 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Stakeholder Management
Category: Sharing Insights With Stakeholders
Category: Asking Effective Questions
Category: Cross-Functional Team Dynamics
Category: Business Processes and Requirements

The Path to Insights: Data Models and Pipelines

Course 223 hours4.8 (36 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Build data models that answer business questions 

  • Apply the ETL process to workplace scenarios

  • Explore ETL tools

  • Construct a pipeline to deliver necessary data

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Management
Category: Google Dataflow/Google BigQuery
Category: Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
Category: Database Optimization
Category: Data transformation

Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports

Course 327 hours4.8 (31 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Design BI visualizations

  • Practice using BI reporting and dashboard tools

  • Create presentations to share key BI insights with stakeholders

  • Develop professional materials for your job search

Skills you'll gain

Category: Presenting Data Insights
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization (DataViz)
Category: Effective Communication
Category: Dashboarding and Reporting

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
257 Courses6,069,623 learners

Offered by

Google
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder