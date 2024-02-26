Jobs After BBA: 5 Jobs You Can Get With Your Degree

You have your degree. Now what? Discover five possible jobs you can pursue and other avenues open to you when you have a BBA.
Earning your BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration can open the door to numerous job opportunities. Notably, the need for graduates with a BBA in India is rising. This versatile degree will help you find jobs across multiple industries, allowing you to work in various settings ranging from the Indian government to companies in the private sector. You can take a few other paths with a BBA as well.
If you're thinking about going for your BBA or you're a BBA learner who will soon be a fresher looking for a job, this list will give you an idea of what you might like to do.
A BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration is an undergraduate programme that takes three years to complete. When you choose this course, you'll take classes about business and management, and you can choose specialisations in areas like finance, human resources, or marketing. To be eligible for a BBA programme, you must complete and pass 12th examinations from any stream with at least a minimum aggregate of 50 percent marks [1]. The higher your marks in 12th, the more likely you are for a programme to accept you. You'll also need to take and pass an entrance exam.
One of the best parts of earning a BBA is that you can enter almost any sector you want once you complete the degree. Within those fields, you can work in management, marketing, accounting, human resources, and other areas. Some common industries for those with a BBA include:
Sales
Banking and finance
Consultancy
Accounting
Customers service
Marketing and advertising
Manufacturing
Travel and tourism
Information technology
Media and entertainment
Logistics
Another option you have upon earning a BBA is choosing between government and private sector jobs if you prefer one over the other. Each type of job has its pros and cons.
Government jobs typically offer flexible schedules, job security, and guaranteed vacation time, especially during certain holidays. While it will vary from job to job, government jobs are more relaxed with lighter workloads, and they typically offer better benefits, like pensions. However, the hiring process can be much slower, there’s little room for growth or advancement, and the salary can be reasonably low.
Private sector jobs tend to pay better, and you're more likely to see an increase in salary over time. You may also experience more job satisfaction and space to express your creativity. However, private jobs trend more towards fast-paced work environments. Job security is lower, and you may work longer hours or through holidays.
Average annual salary: ₹8,49,493 [2]
If you choose to specialise in marketing when earning your BBA, you might become a digital marketing specialist. Sometimes called a digital marketing manager, you'll create and implement an organisation's online marketing and advertising campaigns using tools like SEM, SEO, social media, email, and PPC. Some of your day-to-day job duties include identifying trends, optimising a brand's website, creating and analysing metrics, and directing marketing campaigns. As e-commerce becomes increasingly popular, the demand for digital marketers is rising.
Average annual salary: ₹6,50,000 [3]
As a business administration professional, you can work in almost any industry, and one exciting option that many people choose is travel and tourism. Some BBA courses even allow you to choose travel and tourism as a specialisation. As a travel and tourism manager, you might work for hotels, airports, resorts, cruise lines, national food chains, adventure tourism organisations, casinos, theme parks, travel agencies, and tour companies. You may also find jobs arranging travel for businesses, universities, and other organisations. For example, you may decide to work as a lodging manager or hotel manager, overseeing a hotel's day-to-day operations, managing staff, ensuring guests are happy, and providing services, like cleaning and catering, are carried out.
Average annual salary: ₹9,37,000 [4]
Human resources is another specialisation you can choose when you earn a BBA, and it can lead to a job as a human resources manager in almost any industry. Human resources managers tend to earn competitive salaries as well. As a human resources manager, your primary duties will be recruiting, hiring, and developing an organisation's staff members and monitoring their welfare. You might create job listings, handle wages and benefits, interview potential employees, listen to employee concerns, and implement new policies.
Average annual salary: ₹11,00,000 [5]
An operations manager oversees operations within an organisation. That may include all or some departments. In this role, your duties would vary significantly from job to job and business to business. You might handle higher-level human resources duties, budgeting, stakeholder meetings, meetings with other department leaders, implementing laws and procedures, recruiting, development, quality control, staff motivation, etc. Your ultimate goal is to increase productivity and maximise profits. The chief operating officer or COO of a company falls under this category.
Average annual salary: ₹5,00,000 [6]
Relationship managers oversee an organisation's customer service. In this role, you'll build relationships with customers and handle any questions, concerns, inquiries, or complaints they might have. You'll find out what customers want and need more of, devise ways to make that happen, relay it to other departments and team members, and implement new strategies to make them happen. You'll also help build the organisation's reputation within its customer base and use customer relationship management (CRM) software to make critical decisions.
In addition to seeking jobs like these, those who complete their BBA have numerous other opportunities to advance their careers and follow their professional dreams. Some of these include:
Advance your education: If you want to further your education, you might consider getting an MBA (Master's in Business Administration). Just like with your BBA, you can choose specialisations ranging from marketing to human resources, and that extra education may help you find higher-paying roles or more advanced leadership roles. It’s helpful to gain some work experience before seeking your MBA.
Start your own business: You don't have to have a BBA to become an entrepreneur, but it can help you learn the ins and outs of the business world. It will also help you improve and gain important human skills like time management, communication, innovation, and teamwork.
Become a lecturer: If you are passionate about business administration and willing to advance your education, you can become a university lecturer and help teach others how to become business administrators. You'll need an advanced degree, usually a doctoral degree, and you'll need to pass the UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET examination.
Become a lawyer: Many people choose to complete the three-year bachelor of law (LLB) programme after completing their BBA. You'll usually need to complete an entrance exam to be accepted into a programme, and upon graduation, you'll need to pass the All India Bar Examination.
The more education you have, the better the job you can usually find. Consider adding a business specialisation to your resume by taking online courses on Coursera. Some options include the Introduction to Business Specialisation offered by the University of California at Irvine, the Business Foundations Specialisation provided by the Wharton School, and the Entrepreneurship Specialisation provided by the Wharton School.
