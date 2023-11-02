10 Non-Technical Jobs in Tech

You’ll find many in-demand jobs in the technology field that don’t require you to have a technical degree or skill set. Explore popular non-technical job options that you can pursue, and the salaries you can anticipate earning in these 10 technology jobs.
India’s technology sector is quickly emerging as a global leader, employing millions of people and growing to surpass 250 billion USD in 2021 and 2022 [1]. The continued expansion and growth allow you to enjoy high-paying careers while remaining at the forefront of innovation. In turn, it can lead to opportunities for advancements. Lack of career growth is seldom a concern with a tech career.
While you may have thought only those with STEM degrees (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) could obtain tech roles, you’ll be glad to know that you can find roles within the industry that don’t require a STEM degree. The technology field attracts many prospective workers from varying backgrounds because of its robust outlook. According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies, India’s technology industry saw a 15.5 per cent growth in revenue in 2022, its highest since 2011 [2].
Technology companies have many departments with non-technical positions. Whether you’re looking to transition to a career in tech or you’re a learner still planning your career, opportunities exist in tech for anyone willing to take the necessary steps. You might even have the essential skills to make the transition today. If not, this list can help you understand what qualifications you may need.
Average Indian salary: ₹6,00,855
Requirements: If you want to become a project manager, a bachelor’s degree in business administration or business management will prepare you for this position. You may also pursue an advanced degree, such as an MBA in project management or a postgraduate diploma in project management.
Project managers are crucial when it comes to a company's efficiency. They are responsible for ensuring their team completes projects on time, on budget, and by the company's standards. Project managers play a role in every aspect of the project life cycle, often taking the project from the earliest stages of brainstorming and initiation to planning, executing, and closing.
To succeed in this position, you must be an effective communicator and manage your time well while keeping track of the multiple moving parts of projects. Understanding budgets and getting team members to work well together is also important for a project manager.
Average salary: ₹5,02,741
Requirements: Necessary qualifications vary depending on the organisation; experience in a customer-facing role is critical for this position. Some employers may require a bachelor’s degree.
Tech companies need customer success managers to help customers learn and implement their purchased products and gain their loyalty. Customer success managers train customers and answer any questions they may face while installing or using the product. Learning new software often comes with a learning curve, so they are there to ease that process.
Though a degree can be helpful, with business administration bachelor’s degrees being a common choice, success in this position depends more on your ability to build strong relationships with customers. Working experience with customer relationship management software may also carry greater weight than the specifics of your education.
Average salary: ₹2,62,442
Requirements: Active listening, excellent communication, and interpersonal skills are critical. Undergraduate degrees are helpful but optional.
Whether you already work in sales or are curious about the position, transitioning to technology can be lucrative for sales representatives. In this role, you’ll largely work to generate sales through many possible streams, including cold calling and following up on leads. Sales reps have the opportunity to supplement their income with commissions and bonuses.
A bachelor’s degree may not be a requirement for sales positions, but they are still beneficial for supplementing your resume or CV. Active listening skills are essential for sales reps to accurately identify a customer’s needs, as is resiliency, since you will often have to deal with rejection.
Average salary: ₹3,97,985
Requirements: Creativity and analytical skills; bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field. Some employers may prefer candidates with a postgraduate degree.
Marketing managers are pivotal in creating interest in a brand’s products and services. To do this, they analyse market trends, develop strategies to market their product, and manage marketing campaigns.
To work as a marketing manager in tech, you will want to earn a bachelor's degree in marketing, digital marketing, or a similar vertical. An MBA will also help progress your career. Marketing managers lean on their creativity and analytical skills. It’s also crucial that marketing managers remain up-to-date on all the latest trends.
Average salary: ₹3,38,701
Requirements: Creativity and a strong language understanding are two must-have skills for this position. Some employers may prefer candidates with a degree or other qualifications.
Copywriters are a vital part of a tech company’s marketing campaigns. Copywriting involves developing specific words and phrases, and longer pieces of writing to attract consumers to the company's product. It can encompass social media, websites, ads, and anywhere language is used to compel consumers.
You have a few different degree options to choose from if you want to build a career as a copywriter. Bachelor’s and master's degrees in mass communications, linguistics, and journalism will all help prepare you for a career as a copywriter.
Average salary: ₹9,12,419
Requirements: Cost, quality, and risk management skills are essential, as are leadership and excellent interpersonal skills. Employers may prefer candidates with a degree or experience plus certification.
Product management can be an exciting, diverse field that requires you to perform various functions. You will oversee the development of a product from the idea stage through its entrance into the market. This process involves many moving parts, including market research, product design and development, and user experience.
To keep up with their many responsibilities, product managers must possess strong leadership and communication skills, and problem-solving ability to quickly resolve any concerns that arise during the product life cycle. Product managers typically hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business management.
Average salary: ₹3,24,858
Requirements: Familiarity with social media platforms; ability to engage an audience. A bachelor’s degree is required at a minimum.
Social media managers are responsible for everything related to their company’s social media presence. They plan and execute social media campaigns, grow the company’s online following, and leverage data insights to assist in online growth and bring awareness to their products.
To become a social media manager, you must be well-versed in many social media platforms and demonstrate your ability to captivate an audience on social media. Earning a bachelor’s degree in subjects like journalism, marketing, public relations, or communications and gaining experience in the field through internships, part-time jobs, or full-time jobs are essential assets. Earning certifications in social media from global programmes like HubSpot Academy or Hootsuite may also be helpful.
Average salary: ₹8,29,507
Requirements: Experience with user interface (UI ) and user experience (UX) design; data analysis, statistics, communication, leadership, and critical thinking skills necessary. Employers seek candidates with bachelor’s or postgraduate degrees in information science, computer science, or business.
UX researchers perform qualitative and quantitative research to collect data to help their company make informed decisions during product design. Common UX research methods include surveys, usability testing, user interviews, and A/B testing, which involves testing two similar products against one another to see what consumers prefer.
They must possess excellent communication and collaboration skills to accurately inform product designers about what the target market wants. While there isn’t a specific degree for UX researchers, a degree in business, computer science, or a related area is beneficial for gaining opportunities.
Average salary: ₹4,08,018
Requirements: Excellent analytical, interpersonal, and leadership skills are necessary, as is experience working in HR and a bachelor’s degree in human resources, business, or a related field. Some employers may prefer candidates with postgraduate degrees.
As with other industries, tech companies rely on human resources managers to ensure the many different aspects of a business operate efficiently. Human resources managers are critical to many business operations, including overseeing working conditions, compensation, hiring, employee training, etc.
Interpersonal and organisational skills are essential for managing your many responsibilities as an HR manager. A human resources manager typically needs a bachelor’s degree in human resource management or a related field. An MBA in human resource management is another option to further your career and make yourself a more competitive candidate.
Average salary: ₹2,96,603
Requirements: Strong interpersonal, critical thinking, and communication skills are vital. Leadership, problem-solving, and negotiation capabilities are also helpful. Employers may require a degree.
Recruiting is a subsection of human resources. Recruiters will search for candidates for various positions at their company, screen them to check their qualifications, and schedule interviews. They are an important part of ensuring candidates have a positive experience with their company.
Valuable skills for a recruiter include communication skills, confidence, persistence, and good listening skills, all of which can help identify the best candidates. Recruiters should have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, such as human resources or business administration.
*All salary data is from Indeed India as of April 2023.
