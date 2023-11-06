What Is Power Electronics? (+ How to Start a Career in It)

Learn about power electronics applications, examples, and careers.
Power electronics is a multidisciplinary branch of electrical engineering. It focuses on processing, controlling, and converting electric power. Power electronics use high voltages and currents to deliver power to electrical equipment and devices. These devices range from air conditioning systems in homes to industrial machinery. By 2030, it’s anticipated that up to 80 per cent of electric power worldwide will rely on power electronics in some capacity [1].
Power electronic systems convert electrical energy from one form to another. This process may involve modifying the voltage, current, or frequency. It ensures the flow of electricity is suitable for user loads. Power electronics aim to achieve maximum efficiency and reliability at the lowest possible cost, weight, and size. Here are a few power electronics components:
Power diodes: These semiconductor devices enable the flow of electric current in one direction by having low resistance to current in one direction and extremely high resistance in the other. Diodes are used as voltage regulators and signal modulators, converting alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC).
Transistors: These semiconductor devices amplify and switch electronic signals and electrical power.
Gate Turn-Off Thyristor (GTO): These high-powered semiconductor switching devices are characterised by gate turn-off capability. GTOs can also turn on the main current with a gate drive circuit.
Power electronics applications are prevalent in daily life. You've most likely used a device that relies on power electronics engineering today. The chart below outlines a few industries that use power electronics with examples.
|Power electronics applications
|Examples
|Consumer electronics
|Air conditioning systems, emergency lights, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, laptops, cell phones
|Industrial
|Textile mills, welding equipment, excavators, cement mills
|Transportation
|Hybrid vehicles, subways, ships, trolleys
|Aerospace and defence
|Aircraft and missile control, satellites, space shuttles
|Energy
|Solar cell conversion systems and wind turbines
Jobs in electrical engineering are growing in India, and experts expect the growth to continue. Over 2,00,000 electrical engineers are working across Indian businesses [2]. Factors contributing to job growth in engineering include growing interest in areas like robotics and renewable energy.
If you’re interested in starting a career in power electronics engineering, you may consider becoming a power electronics engineer. Power electronics engineer is a broad title that encompasses several specialisations. Specific job duties vary by industry, but the responsibilities below apply to most power electronics engineering roles:
Design and test circuits for power electronic systems.
Enhance existing mechanical designs.
Perform research to develop solutions for issues like power loss and overall inefficiency.
Maintain documentation of designs and specifications.
Collaborate with other engineers and departments for testing and development.
Test engineer, power electronics
Power electronics design release engineer
Electrical engineer, power electronics
Research and development (R&D) engineer, power electronics
Power electronics manufacturing engineer
Electrical design engineer, power electronics
The base salary for a power electronics engineer in India averages ₹6,50,000 per year as of October 2023 [3]. Those more experienced in the field can make up to ₹10,00,000.
Working in electrical engineering requires a degree, some of which might be accredited by a professional body, including the Institute of Engineering Technology (IET). Relevant areas of study include electrical engineering and computer engineering. One example of a degree for aspiring electrical engineers to pursue is a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Did you know? The University of Colorado Boulder also offers the nine-month online Power Electronics Graduate Certificate course, which counts toward degree credit.
We’ve compiled a list of technical and workplace skills for power electronics engineers below. Consider using it to identify areas of focus for building your expertise.
Strong knowledge of power electronics systems and principles like AC/DC conversion, AC converters, DC-DC converters, and grid-connected converters
Experience with power electronics equipment such as variacs, power analysers, and oscilloscopes
Understanding of safety procedures for working with hazardous voltage and current levels
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
High-level analytical skills
Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment
Experience with design and real-time simulation (RTS) tools such as MATLAB
Capability to translate operational specifications into hardware requirements
You can ensure recruiters notice your CV in many ways. For example, consider matching the words you use to describe your skill set to the language employers use in job postings. Employers often use applicant tracking systems (ATS), which enable recruiters to filter CVs and applications via keywords to process candidates quickly. You have a higher chance of selection when your terms match the terms employers have input in their ATS.
You can demonstrate your expertise to employers while staying updated with industry trends by engaging with the power electronics community. Following industry leaders on social media and subscribing to relevant YouTube channels and blogs are excellent ways to get started. For more information regarding experts in the power electronics field, consider checking the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' (IEEE) website.
