教授 (Professor)
Ping-Cheng(Benson)Yeh is an EE professor at NTU with great passion in teaching. He has pioneered many educational experiments and designs: He is the first to teach a MOOC(Coursera)course in Chinese with over eleven thousand students. He is the first in the world to design a MOOC-based multi-student social game to enhance the learning experience of the MOOC students. He is the first to design various experiential learning schemes and build an E-learning platform to offer a regular college course on “Presentation Skills” in Taiwan. He is the first to create and promote the style of designing mathematical problems with creative literary writing. Since 2010, Prof. Yeh has been a strong advocator of his teaching philosophy: “by the students, for the students, of the students”. It states that students can be motivated to learn if the teachers can share more responsibility with the students, for instance, let students design their own homework problems. Prof. Yeh’s speeches have motivated many teachers to start thinking differently in teaching. Influenced by his father, Prof. Sheng-Nian Yeh, and inspired by Prof. Po-Wen Hsu of NTUEE, Prof. Yeh is devoted in student counseling. He also constantly writes blog articles to help resolve students’ confusions about life and learning. The articles are shared among many students. Prof. Yeh is currently the director of NTU MOOC Program. He is also possibly the first NTUEE professor to meet his university president with ponytail...