Profile

陳嫦芬

教授 (Professor)

    Bio

    陳嫦芬，台灣大學財金系暨研究所 專家教授，曾任教於北京清華大學經管院，及中國科學院管理學院課程。陳教授為資深國際投資銀行家，曾任瑞銀集團投資銀行(UBS)亞太區副董事長、雷曼兄弟(Lehman Brothers)亞太區副總裁、及匯豐金融控股集團(HSBC)台灣區總經理等職。陳教授目前投入華人職場素養教育，及兩岸創業家教練顧問服務事業。

    Courses

    職場素養 (Professionalism)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder