Profile

CompTIA Fast Track to Tech

Bio

CompTIA, a globally recognized leader in IT certifications and training, has been empowering technology professionals and career changers for over 40 years. As a Coursera instructor, CompTIA brings its wealth of knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity, networking, data and more to help students unlock their potential in the high-demand information technology sector. With a strong commitment to providing industry-leading certifications and resources, CompTIA's online courses on Coursera are designed to equip students with the prerequisite knowledge they need to begin training for the CompTIA Security+ or CompTIA Network+ certifications, which provide learners the essential skill set needed to start and excel in their tech careers. By combining practical, hands-on learning with real-world scenarios, CompTIA ensures that students gain essential in-demand knowledge and develop the confidence to succeed in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Courses - English

CompTIA a+ Cyber

CompTIA a+ Network

