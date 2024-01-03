CompTIA
CompTIA a+ Cyber

4.6

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

31 hours to complete
3 weeks at 10 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Take the first step on your cybersecurity career path with this course to learn to keep Window PCs and home networks safe with simple security steps.

  • Get to know how to use tools and methods to safeguard large and small company networks.

  • Discover how to handle Linux systems and write scripts to automate tasks and save time.

  • Gain the essentials to progress to CompTIA Security+ certification training. Note: This course doesn't include CompTIA Security+ certification prep.

There are 9 modules in this course

Dive into the heart of cybersecurity and discover the various roles that keep digital spaces safe. This module introduces you to the different jobs in IT security and the threats they tackle. This module is also an opportunity for you to understand the diverse paths that you can take when pursuing a career in IT security assurance.

Learn to navigate and manage the most popular operating system, Microsoft Windows. Gain the skills to perform administrative tasks and keep systems running smoothly and securely.

Understand the basics of network communication and how to use routers for a secure home or small office network. Discover safe web browsing practices to protect against online threats.

Explore the vast world of enterprise networks used by mid-sized and large organizations. Learn about network appliances, defense strategies, and the technologies that support modern IT infrastructures.

Learn to secure the operations of enterprise networks. Dive into encryption, application protocols, and virtual networks, and learn what's needed to set them up effectively.

Cybersecurity controls are vital for network safety. This module covers network documentation, monitoring, and how to respond to security incidents with the right measures.

Linux is a powerhouse in servers and cloud computing. This module will familiarize you with Linux commands and server management, preparing you for widespread use in the industry.

Scripts make IT work easier and more efficient. Learn the basics of scripting and how to create your own scripts to automate tasks in this introductory module.

Data is a treasure in the IT world, and managing it is key. This module introduces you to database management, teaching you how to handle and protect valuable data.

CompTIA Fast Track to Tech
CompTIA
