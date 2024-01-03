Ready to break into the cybersecurity field but need a focused path to get started? CompTIA a+ Cyber is here to fast-track your journey! It’s your first stepping stone towards sought-after cybersecurity roles and high-paying jobs with a course that's streamlined, targeted, and completely achievable.
Take the first step on your cybersecurity career path with this course to learn to keep Window PCs and home networks safe with simple security steps.
Get to know how to use tools and methods to safeguard large and small company networks.
Discover how to handle Linux systems and write scripts to automate tasks and save time.
Gain the essentials to progress to CompTIA Security+ certification training. Note: This course doesn't include CompTIA Security+ certification prep.
Dive into the heart of cybersecurity and discover the various roles that keep digital spaces safe. This module introduces you to the different jobs in IT security and the threats they tackle. This module is also an opportunity for you to understand the diverse paths that you can take when pursuing a career in IT security assurance.
Learn to navigate and manage the most popular operating system, Microsoft Windows. Gain the skills to perform administrative tasks and keep systems running smoothly and securely.
Understand the basics of network communication and how to use routers for a secure home or small office network. Discover safe web browsing practices to protect against online threats.
Explore the vast world of enterprise networks used by mid-sized and large organizations. Learn about network appliances, defense strategies, and the technologies that support modern IT infrastructures.
Learn to secure the operations of enterprise networks. Dive into encryption, application protocols, and virtual networks, and learn what's needed to set them up effectively.
Cybersecurity controls are vital for network safety. This module covers network documentation, monitoring, and how to respond to security incidents with the right measures.
Linux is a powerhouse in servers and cloud computing. This module will familiarize you with Linux commands and server management, preparing you for widespread use in the industry.
Scripts make IT work easier and more efficient. Learn the basics of scripting and how to create your own scripts to automate tasks in this introductory module.
Data is a treasure in the IT world, and managing it is key. This module introduces you to database management, teaching you how to handle and protect valuable data.
You can start this cybersecurity course without any prior computer or network experience.
This course can be completed in approximately 25 hours.
The online course material is presented using a blend of video lectures, readings and quizzes. The videos are intended to offer in-depth guidance on the course content, while the readings complement the lectures with extra information and resources. The quizzes serve as a tool to measure your knowledge of the material and provide valuable insights on your progress. You may also find practical exercises and projects that enable you to put your learning into practice in real-life scenarios.