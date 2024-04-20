CompTIA
CompTIA a+ Network
CompTIA

CompTIA a+ Network

What you'll learn

  • Take the first step on your IT networking career path with this course and learn how to install networks in different places, like homes and offices.

  • Discover the basics of helping apps work, managing servers, setting up network users, storing data, and making tasks automatic.

  • Get to know how to keep networks running well and fix them when they have problems.

  • Gain the essentials to progress to CompTIA Network+ certification training. Note: This course doesn't include CompTIA Network+ certification prep.

There are 9 modules in this course

Kick off your tech journey by mastering the operating system (OS) that powers most computers. You'll learn the insider tricks to manage apps and settings that regular users don't touch. With a focus on Windows, we'll guide you through the tools that monitor and adjust your computer's functions and introduce you to the networking protocols that are the heartbeat of connectivity.

Begin with the basics of networking in small offices and homes, then expand your horizon to the vast world of enterprise networks. Discover the essential gear that keeps networks running and the smart ways to keep cables organized and functional.

Go over the specialized networks that are pivotal to modern organizations. Unpack how data centers, virtualization, and cloud services work in unison to support evolving business needs.

Explore the essentials of enterprise networks. Discover the safeguards that keep networks secure, the authentication standards that confirm user identities, and the application protocols that streamline tasks.

Step into the world of cybersecurity and network operations. You'll be introduced to the critical practice of network documentation and the techniques for monitoring network performance.

Learn the essential skills of help desk support, documenting your findings, and employing standardized methods to troubleshoot network issues effectively.

Get to grips with Linux, the silent force behind many servers and clouds. You'll familiarize yourself with Linux commands, understand file permissions, and learn how to manage Linux servers with confidence.

Discover the power of automation with scripting. You'll learn the basics of Bash scripting, which can streamline your IT tasks and make your workflow more efficient.

Data is a valuable asset in the IT world. This module will take you through the fundamentals of database management, data security, and the best practices for backing up data to safeguard against loss.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (5 ratings)
CompTIA Fast Track to Tech
CompTIA
7 Courses12,086 learners

Offered by

CompTIA

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 18

3.9

18 reviews

  • 5 stars

    52.38%

  • 4 stars

    19.04%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    4.76%

  • 1 star

    23.80%

CF
5

Reviewed on Apr 19, 2024

GP
5

Reviewed on Mar 23, 2024

